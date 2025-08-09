Branch Theatre Company 2025 Fall Semester Fees

One Act Performer Fee
$200

Fees are due by Aug. 29th, there will be a $20 late fee applied if paid on or after Aug. 30th. This fee includes a show tshirt.

If student is attending Thescon they must FIRST pay show fee before paying Thescon fee (you are able to pay both fees at once if you prefer).

One Act Tech Fee
$80

Fees are due by Aug. 29th, there will be a $20 late fee applied if paid on or after Aug. 30th. This fee includes a show tshirt if joined and payed for by 9/1/25

If student is attending Thescon they must FIRST pay show fee before paying Thescon fee (you are able to pay both fees at once if you prefer).

Thescon Registration
$150

This is just registration and does not include hotel and t-shirt costs. We will collect that at a later date

BTC period season tshirt
$20
BTC Period Sweatshirt
$40
