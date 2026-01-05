Branch Theatre Company In The Wings Inc

Branch Theatre Company 2025 Spring Semester Fees

Wedding Singer Performer Fee
$250

Fees are due by Jan. 23rd, there will be a $20 late fee applied if paid on or after Jan. 23rd. This fee includes a show tshirt.


Wedding Singer Tech Fee
$100

Fees are due by Jan. 23rd, there will be a $20 late fee applied if paid on or after Jan. 23rd. This fee includes a show tshirt if joined and payed for by 2/1/26

Thescon Hotel and Tshirts
$160

This includes the hotel fee ($130) plus the 2 tshirts for Thescon ($30) Due by 1/26/26

Shulers Ticket
$50

This is just an estimate of what we have paid in the past. We will know specific amount prior to the date of the event. Schulers is on April 16th.

Thespian Induction Fee
$35

Only for new Thespians being inducted this year.

