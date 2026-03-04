Branch Weaving Tickets

Join us for a fun, hands-on in-person workshop where you'll get to explore the art of branch weaving with the talented Barbara Balkin! Bring your creativity and enjoy a relaxed vibe as Barbara guides you through making beautiful, natural woven pieces. Perfect for all skill levels but not small children– come ready to weave, learn, and have a blast!

Barbara will create a custom branch loom for each participant and bring an array of her stunning natural materials to work with. Under her thoughtful guidance, you will learn the art of weaving with branches and fibers, creating a unique piece that reflects your own creativity and connection to natural materials.

By the end of the workshop, you’ll leave with your very own woven work of art to take home and treasure.

This immersive class typically lasts about 2½ hours and offers a peaceful, creative space to slow down, work with your hands, and explore this beautiful craft.

Please note: This class is designed for adults and is not intended for children. Each participant must purchase a ticket.