Hosted by

Branchburg PTO

About this event

Branchburg PTO Trunk or Treat 2025

Whiton Elementary School 470 Whiton Rd

Neshanic Station, NJ 08853, USA

Free Registration 5:30-7:30 - 1 ticket per person
Free

Please choose one ticket for each person attending (each parent/adult need to register, too) . Registration is to make sure we have enough candy and treats for all the kids, we’re asking families to sign up in advance. This will give us a head count of how many children to expect.

>>> When you sign up, you’ll receive a special QR code to show at the sign-in table on the night of the event. 👻✨

>>> Each registered kid will get a scavenger hunt and tickets for stations with a prize at the end

Sensory Friendly Time 4:30-5:15 - 1 ticket per person
Free

This time is planned to be a calmer and less stimulating environment to make it more enjoyable for the individuals with sensory sensitivities. Please choose one ticket for each person attending (each parent/adult need to register, too)

Registration is to make sure we have enough candy and treats for all the kids, we’re asking families to sign up in advance. This will give us a head count of how many children to expect.

>>> When you sign up, you’ll receive a special QR code to show at the sign-in table on the night of the event. 👻✨

>>> Each registered kid will get a scavenger hunt and tickets for stations with a prize at the end

Candy Donation
$10
Add a donation for Branchburg PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!