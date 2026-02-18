Doing Our Part Through Educating Empowering And Entertaining

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Doing Our Part Through Educating Empowering And Entertaining

About this event

Brand U: Building Your Personal Brand & Owning Your Future

211 E Pleasant Run Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115, USA

DOPE Teen
Free

This ticket is for teen participants who want to attend the Branding U: Building Your Own Personal Brand & Owning Your Future on Saturday, March 7th from 9 AM to 2 PM at DeSoto Parks & Recreation (Corner Theatre).


What’s Included:

  • Admission to the full workshop experience
  • Free lunch
  • All materials
  • Professional Headshot (dress the part)

Important:

This event is free to attend, but space is limited. Please only register if you fully plan to attend and participate.


Need to arrive early or stay a little later? The DeSoto Parks & Rec Center has activities you can enjoy before and after the workshop.

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