Brand U: Building Your Personal Brand & Owning Your Future

This ticket is for teen participants who want to attend the Branding U: Building Your Own Personal Brand & Owning Your Future on Saturday, March 7th from 9 AM to 2 PM at DeSoto Parks & Recreation (Corner Theatre).





What’s Included:

Admission to the full workshop experience

Free lunch

All materials

Professional Headshot (dress the part)

Important:

This event is free to attend, but space is limited. Please only register if you fully plan to attend and participate.





Need to arrive early or stay a little later? The DeSoto Parks & Rec Center has activities you can enjoy before and after the workshop.