Brand U: Building Your Personal Brand & Owning Your Future

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About this event
This ticket is for teen participants who want to attend the Branding U: Building Your Own Personal Brand & Owning Your Future on Saturday, March 7th from 9 AM to 2 PM at DeSoto Parks & Recreation (Corner Theatre).
What’s Included:
Important:
This event is free to attend, but space is limited. Please only register if you fully plan to attend and participate.
Need to arrive early or stay a little later? The DeSoto Parks & Rec Center has activities you can enjoy before and after the workshop.
$
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