Brandon R Kocher Memorial Foundation 3rd Annual Dodgeball Tournament Volunteer Signup Sheet

Concession: Food Stand
Free

Assistance with distributing food to our guests

Cashier: Food Stand
Free

Assistance with collecting funds for food purchases

Concession: Foundation Table
Free

Assistance with Sales at our Foundation Table which will also include Collecting funds

Concession: Basket Raffle
Free

Assistance with the Sales of Basket Raffle Tickets including collection of funds

Concession: 50-50 Tickets
Free

Assistance with the Sales of 50-50 tickets including collection of funds

Admissions/Cashier
Free

To handle Admissions and collect funds for Admission Tickets

Team Addmissions
Free

Someone to sign in the Teams as they arrive

Announcer
Free

An Announcer for the Dodgeball Tournament

Referee
Free

Referee to Arbitrate Matches

Concession: Food Donations
Free

Donations of food Items for sale at our Concession Stand.

Basket Raffle Donations
Free

If you would like to donate a basket for our raffle please let us know.

