Brandon R Kocher Memorial Foundation 3rd Annual Dodgeball Tournament Volunteer Signup Sheet
Concession: Food Stand
Free
Assistance with distributing food to our guests
Assistance with distributing food to our guests
Assistance with collecting funds for food purchases
Assistance with collecting funds for food purchases
Concession: Foundation Table
Free
Assistance with Sales at our Foundation Table which will also include Collecting funds
Assistance with Sales at our Foundation Table which will also include Collecting funds
Concession: Basket Raffle
Free
Assistance with the Sales of Basket Raffle Tickets including collection of funds
Assistance with the Sales of Basket Raffle Tickets including collection of funds
Concession: 50-50 Tickets
Free
Assistance with the Sales of 50-50 tickets including collection of funds
Assistance with the Sales of 50-50 tickets including collection of funds
To handle Admissions and collect funds for Admission Tickets
To handle Admissions and collect funds for Admission Tickets
Someone to sign in the Teams as they arrive
Someone to sign in the Teams as they arrive
An Announcer for the Dodgeball Tournament
An Announcer for the Dodgeball Tournament
Referee to Arbitrate Matches
Referee to Arbitrate Matches
Concession: Food Donations
Free
Donations of food Items for sale at our Concession Stand.
Donations of food Items for sale at our Concession Stand.
Basket Raffle Donations
Free
If you would like to donate a basket for our raffle please let us know.
If you would like to donate a basket for our raffle please let us know.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!