Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps Monthly Sustaining Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Provides steady support that keeps new members joining.
Renews monthly
Forms the backbone of our corps with reliable, ongoing support.
Renews monthly
Sustains training, equipment, and continued growth.
Renews monthly
Helps us confidently add and equip new members each month.
Renews monthly
Provides leadership-level support that drives long-term stability.
Renews monthly
Choose a custom monthly amount that that you feel led to give.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!