Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps

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Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps

About the memberships

Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps Monthly Sustaining Memberships

Militiaman
$5

Renews monthly

Provides steady support that keeps new members joining.

Minuteman
$10

Renews monthly

Forms the backbone of our corps with reliable, ongoing support.

Associator
$21

Renews monthly

Sustains training, equipment, and continued growth.

Patriot
$42

Renews monthly

Helps us confidently add and equip new members each month.


Continental
$85

Renews monthly

Provides leadership-level support that drives long-term stability.

Custom Monthly Amount
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Choose a custom monthly amount that that you feel led to give.

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