Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps Annual/ One-Time Gift Sustaining Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
Support from those who want to contribute to the cause.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Contributes toward essential equipment and helps us welcome new members.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Provides meaningful support toward instruments and uniforms for new recruits.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Covers a significant portion of a fife or contributes toward larger equipment purchases.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Makes a major contribution toward instruments or uniforms as we grow.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Provides substantial support toward outfitting and equipping new members.
No expiration
Choose a custom annual or one-time amount that you feel led to give.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!