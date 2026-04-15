Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps

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Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps

About the memberships

Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps Annual/ One-Time Gift Sustaining Memberships

Camp Follower
$25

Valid until April 27, 2027

Support from those who want to contribute to the cause.

Militiaman
$50

Valid until April 27, 2027

Contributes toward essential equipment and helps us welcome new members.

Minuteman
$100

Valid until April 27, 2027

Provides meaningful support toward instruments and uniforms for new recruits.

Associator
$250

Valid until April 27, 2027

Covers a significant portion of a fife or contributes toward larger equipment purchases.

Patriot
$500

Valid until April 27, 2027

Makes a major contribution toward instruments or uniforms as we grow.

Continental
$1,000

Valid until April 27, 2027

Provides substantial support toward outfitting and equipping new members.

Custom Amount
Pay what you can

No expiration

Choose a custom annual or one-time amount that you feel led to give.

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