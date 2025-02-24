Brandywine Heights PTC 2025 Silent Auction

Overnight stay for 2 at Bear Creek Resort- includes $100 per person to spa and breakfast
Kutztown Pool Family Membership
$20
Starting bid
1 family membership to the Kutztown Pool
Fleetwood Pool Day Passes
$10
Starting bid
20 single day passes to Fleetwood Pool
Custom Balloon Arch
$50
Starting bid
Custom balloon arch courtesy of the Red Balloon Event Co.
Hair Care Package
$15
Starting bid
Hair Care Package Includes:
4 city cut barbershop haircuts
$25 gift card to Rustic hearts, shampoo, conditioner, hair masque, Rustic Hearts tshirt
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack
$75
Starting bid
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack Includes:
2 gallons of Emerald interior paint. Satin finish. Can be tinted to any color at any Sherwin Williams.
1 gallon Emerald interior/exterior trim paint. Semigloss finish. Can also be tinted.
2, 9 inch roller covers
2 Purdy Paint brushes
1 Purdy mini roller kit
1, 9inch roller frame
1, 9inch tray
1 drywall repair
3 pack of 2 inch blue painters tape
6 handy craft cups
Sherwin Williams travel mug
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua
$300
Starting bid
Adults Only
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua
$300
Starting bid
Adults 16+
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/galley-bay-resort-spa/
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua
$300
Starting bid
Family Friendly!
Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/st-jamess-club-villas/
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama
$300
Starting bid
Family Friendly 8+
Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Daily excursion included with your stay!
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/los-establos-boutique-resort/
Vacation at The Club in Barbados
$300
Starting bid
Adults 16+
Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua
$300
Starting bid
Adults 16+
Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 suites (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24)
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-verandah-antigua/
Family Photography Session
$50
Starting bid
Family photography sesion by Carolyn Jorgensen Photography- Valued at $550
45 minute on location portrait session
35+ High resolution professionally edited images
Private online gallery for viewing and downloading
Printing rights included
Must be within 30 miles of Brandywine Heights School District
Must be scheduled within 12 months of auction date
Grocery Store Bundle
$10
Starting bid
Includes:
$50 gift card to Weis
$50 gift card to Costco
$25 gift card to Radcliffe's
$150 gorjana Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
$150 gorjana jewelry gift card
Moselem Springs Golf Club Ballroom Rental
$75
Starting bid
Ballroom rental at Moselem Springs Golf Club for 1 event
2 Philadelphia Eagles Home game tickets
$75
Starting bid
2 tickets to Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field, Date/Time TBD, Section 213
