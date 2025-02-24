Hosted by

Brandywine Heights PTC 2025 Silent Auction

Kendra Scott Necklace
Kendra Scott Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Berry Glass
Golf at Berkleigh Golf Club
Golf at Berkleigh Golf Club
$75

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 at Berkleigh Golf Club
Bear Creek Get-A-Way
Bear Creek Get-A-Way item
Bear Creek Get-A-Way item
Bear Creek Get-A-Way
$100

Starting bid

Overnight stay for 2 at Bear Creek Resort- includes $100 per person to spa and breakfast
Kutztown Pool Family Membership
Kutztown Pool Family Membership
$20

Starting bid

1 family membership to the Kutztown Pool
Fleetwood Pool Day Passes
Fleetwood Pool Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

20 single day passes to Fleetwood Pool
Custom Balloon Arch
Custom Balloon Arch item
Custom Balloon Arch
$50

Starting bid

Custom balloon arch courtesy of the Red Balloon Event Co.
Hair Care Package
Hair Care Package
$15

Starting bid

Hair Care Package Includes: 4 city cut barbershop haircuts $25 gift card to Rustic hearts, shampoo, conditioner, hair masque, Rustic Hearts tshirt
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack
$75

Starting bid

Sherwin Williams Gift Pack Includes: 2 gallons of Emerald interior paint. Satin finish. Can be tinted to any color at any Sherwin Williams. 1 gallon Emerald interior/exterior trim paint. Semigloss finish. Can also be tinted. 2, 9 inch roller covers 2 Purdy Paint brushes 1 Purdy mini roller kit 1, 9inch roller frame 1, 9inch tray 1 drywall repair 3 pack of 2 inch blue painters tape 6 handy craft cups Sherwin Williams travel mug
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults Only Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+ Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/galley-bay-resort-spa/
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua item
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua item
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Family Friendly! Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/st-jamess-club-villas/
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama item
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama
$300

Starting bid

Family Friendly 8+ Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Daily excursion included with your stay! Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/los-establos-boutique-resort/
Vacation at The Club in Barbados
Vacation at The Club in Barbados item
Vacation at The Club in Barbados item
Vacation at The Club in Barbados
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+ Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua item
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua item
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+ Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 suites (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec.21-Jan. 3 & Feb.1-24) https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-verandah-antigua/
Family Photography Session
Family Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Family photography sesion by Carolyn Jorgensen Photography- Valued at $550 45 minute on location portrait session 35+ High resolution professionally edited images Private online gallery for viewing and downloading Printing rights included Must be within 30 miles of Brandywine Heights School District Must be scheduled within 12 months of auction date
Grocery Store Bundle
Grocery Store Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Includes: $50 gift card to Weis $50 gift card to Costco $25 gift card to Radcliffe's
$150 gorjana Gift Card
$150 gorjana Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$150 gorjana jewelry gift card
Moselem Springs Golf Club Ballroom Rental
Moselem Springs Golf Club Ballroom Rental
$75

Starting bid

Ballroom rental at Moselem Springs Golf Club for 1 event
2 Philadelphia Eagles Home game tickets
2 Philadelphia Eagles Home game tickets
$75

Starting bid

2 tickets to Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field, Date/Time TBD, Section 213

