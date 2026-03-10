Brandywine Heights PTC 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Kendra Scott Emilie cuff bracelet.
Gold w/ opal and dark red illusion stones- Show your Brandywine pride!
Starting bid
Starting bid
"Thankful" Wooden Sign, approx.47 1/4" tall
Thank you Antler Pointe for this donation
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$200 Healing Hands Massage & Wellness Center GC
Located in Bethlehem
Thank you to Care Patrol for this donation
Starting bid
Sorrelli necklace
Starting bid
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack Includes:
-2 gallons of Duration interior paint. Satin finish. Can be tinted to any color at any Sherwin Williams.
-1 gallon Emerald interior/exterior trim paint. Semigloss finish. Can also be tinted.
-1, 9" roller frame
-3 pack 9" rollers
-SherMax urethanized elastomeric sealant, white
-2, XL Purdy paint brushes
-2 pack sanding sponges
-4 pack of 1.41" blue painters tape
-1 container of Shrink Free spackling
-3 pack of putty knives (2", 4", 6")
-3 pack of 9" tray liners
-9" paint tray
Starting bid
Adults Only
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night
The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/
Starting bid
Adults 16+
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night
The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/galley-bay-resort-spa/
Starting bid
Family Friendly! Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/st-jamess-club-villas/
Starting bid
Family Friendly 8+ Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Daily excursion included with your stay! Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/los-establos-boutique-resort/
Starting bid
Adults 16+ Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/
Starting bid
Adults 16+ Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 suites (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-verandah-antigua/
Starting bid
Adults 16+
Value: $3,150 ($1,050 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night
The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24
Starting bid
Bundle Includes:
-4.5 qt Crockpot
-Blue Zones Cookbook w/wooden spoon
-$20 Mark Martin gc
-$75 Weis gc
-$75 Giant gc
-$50 Costco gc
-$50 Wegmans gc
-$20 Ashi (Radcliffes) gc
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Tickets for Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears game
Saturday, March 28th @ 7:05 pm
Section 121, Row 13, Seats 17-20
Starting bid
2 tickets to Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, Date/Time TBD, Section 213
Starting bid
Starting bid
Green fees and carts for one foursome at Moselem Springs Golf Club, can be used Tues-Thurs.
Starting bid
Local Getaway Bundle Inclues:
-Overnight stay for 2 at Longswamp B & B
-$100 GC to Savory Grille
-$100 GC to Bear Creek (perfect for the spa!)
Starting bid
Botox Basket Includes:
-GC for 20 units of BOTOX (value of $240) from "Cedar Creek Dental, Allentown PA"
-Candle
-"The Organic Avocado" silky hydrate cream, nourishing eye cream, purify facial cleanser, anti wrinkle essence, moisturize facial toner, moisturize facial lotion, facial mask x2
-Shower pads
-Lip balm
-Disposable washclothes
-Drinking glass
Starting bid
Includes:
-$50 GC to "The Car Wash"
-2 ArmorAll glass wipes
-2 ArmorAll tire and trim shine
-1 Armor All cleaning sponge
-7 air freshners
Starting bid
$50 GC to R&R Tree Service for any tree work
Starting bid
Bundle Includes:
-OralB iO rechargeable toothbrush
-2x tooth brush heads
-Opalescence Home Advanced tooth whitening system
-Tooth paste, mouth wash, floss
Starting bid
3 Evolution Baseball/Softball/Athletics GCs
-$20 Evolution Baseball
-$20 Evolution Baseball/Softball
-$20 Evolution Athletics
Starting bid
Brandywine Bundle Includes:
-Youth XS hoodie
-Adult L zip hoodie
-(2) Adult XL short sleeve t-shirts
-Youth cup
-"Mama" tumbler
Starting bid
Treat Yourself Bundle Includes:
-$25 Positive Touch Massage gc
-$25 Rustic Hearts Salon GC, hair brush, Amika shampoo/conditioner/detangler/dry shampoo set
-$25 Anita Trinket GC, crackers/jam
-Paisley & Co soap bar, body scrub & scrub cloth
Starting bid
Family Fun Bundle #1 Includes:
-2 Crayola Factory Tickets
-Iron Pigs Swag bag w/4 ticket vouchers and signed "Christian Arroyo" baseball
-10 lb Blommer Chocolate bar
Starting bid
Family Fun Bundle #2 Includes:
-Iron Pig Swag Bag w/4 ticket vouchers and signed "Christian Arroyo" baseball
-LVHN box w/4 DaVinci Center Tickets
-10 lb Blommer Chocolate bar
Starting bid
$200 Mace & Dagger Tattoo Parlor GC
Located in Emmaus
Starting bid
60 bars EACH of Blommer milk and dark chocolate bars
Starting bid
Dog gift basket includes:
-Pet car seat cover
-Toys
-Dog decorated cup
-Pet wipes
-Poop bags
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