Brandywine Heights PTC 2026 Silent Auction

Adults Only

Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season

Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night

The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24



https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/