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Brandywine Heights PTC

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Brandywine Heights PTC 2026 Silent Auction

Kendra Scott Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Emilie cuff bracelet.

Gold w/ opal and dark red illusion stones- Show your Brandywine pride!

Golf at Berkleigh Golf Club item
Golf at Berkleigh Golf Club
$60

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 at Berkleigh Golf Club
"Thankful" Wooden Sign item
"Thankful" Wooden Sign
$10

Starting bid

"Thankful" Wooden Sign, approx.47 1/4" tall


Thank you Antler Pointe for this donation

Kutztown Pool Family Membership item
Kutztown Pool Family Membership
$20

Starting bid

1 family membership to the Kutztown Pool
Fleetwood Pool Day Passes item
Fleetwood Pool Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

20 single day passes to Fleetwood Pool
Healing Hands Massage GC item
Healing Hands Massage GC
$15

Starting bid

$200 Healing Hands Massage & Wellness Center GC

Located in Bethlehem


Thank you to Care Patrol for this donation

Sorrelli Necklace item
Sorrelli Necklace item
Sorrelli Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Sorrelli necklace

Sherwin Williams Gift Pack item
Sherwin Williams Gift Pack
$75

Starting bid

Sherwin Williams Gift Pack Includes:
-2 gallons of Duration interior paint. Satin finish. Can be tinted to any color at any Sherwin Williams.
-1 gallon Emerald interior/exterior trim paint. Semigloss finish. Can also be tinted.
-1, 9" roller frame

-3 pack 9" rollers

-SherMax urethanized elastomeric sealant, white

-2, XL Purdy paint brushes

-2 pack sanding sponges
-4 pack of 1.41" blue painters tape
-1 container of Shrink Free spackling

-3 pack of putty knives (2", 4", 6")

-3 pack of 9" tray liners

-9" paint tray

Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults Only
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season
Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night

The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24

https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/

Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+

Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night
The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/galley-bay-resort-spa/

Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua item
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua item
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua item
Vacation at St.James's Club in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Family Friendly! Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/st-jamess-club-villas/

Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama item
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama item
Vacation at Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama
$300

Starting bid

Family Friendly 8+ Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Daily excursion included with your stay! Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/los-establos-boutique-resort/

Vacation at The Club in Barbados item
Vacation at The Club in Barbados item
Vacation at The Club in Barbados item
Vacation at The Club in Barbados
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+ Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/

Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua item
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua item
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua item
Vacation at The Verandah in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+ Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season Valid for up to 3 suites (double occupany), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24 https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-verandah-antigua/

Vacation at The Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua item
Vacation at The Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua item
Vacation at The Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua item
Vacation at The Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua
$300

Starting bid

Adults 16+

Value: $3,150 ($1,050 per room) depending on season

Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night
The certificate has to be registered within 30 days, but you have until June 2028 to book and go on your trip. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24

https://elitecertificates.com/resorts/pineapple-beach-club/

Grocery Store Bundle item
Grocery Store Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Bundle Includes:

-4.5 qt Crockpot

-Blue Zones Cookbook w/wooden spoon

-$20 Mark Martin gc

-$75 Weis gc

-$75 Giant gc

-$50 Costco gc

-$50 Wegmans gc

-$20 Ashi (Radcliffes) gc

$150 gorjana Gift Card item
$150 gorjana Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$150 gorjana jewelry gift card
Phantoms Tickets item
Phantoms Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 Tickets for Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears game

Saturday, March 28th @ 7:05 pm

Section 121, Row 13, Seats 17-20

2 Philadelphia Eagles Home game tickets item
2 Philadelphia Eagles Home game tickets
$75

Starting bid

2 tickets to Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, Date/Time TBD, Section 213

Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Family photography sesion by Carolyn Jorgensen Photography- Valued at $550 45 minute on location portrait session 35+ High resolution professionally edited images Private online gallery for viewing and downloading Printing rights included Must be within 30 miles of Brandywine Heights School District Must be scheduled within 12 months of auction date
Round of Golf- Moselem Springs Golf Club item
Round of Golf- Moselem Springs Golf Club
$70

Starting bid

Green fees and carts for one foursome at Moselem Springs Golf Club, can be used Tues-Thurs.

Local Getaway Bundle item
Local Getaway Bundle item
Local Getaway Bundle item
Local Getaway Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Local Getaway Bundle Inclues:

-Overnight stay for 2 at Longswamp B & B

-$100 GC to Savory Grille

-$100 GC to Bear Creek (perfect for the spa!)

Botox Basket item
Botox Basket
$40

Starting bid

Botox Basket Includes:

-GC for 20 units of BOTOX (value of $240) from "Cedar Creek Dental, Allentown PA"

-Candle

-"The Organic Avocado" silky hydrate cream, nourishing eye cream, purify facial cleanser, anti wrinkle essence, moisturize facial toner, moisturize facial lotion, facial mask x2

-Shower pads

-Lip balm

-Disposable washclothes

-Drinking glass

Car wash GC & supplies item
Car wash GC & supplies
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

-$50 GC to "The Car Wash"

-2 ArmorAll glass wipes

-2 ArmorAll tire and trim shine

-1 Armor All cleaning sponge

-7 air freshners

Tree Care gc item
Tree Care gc
$5

Starting bid

$50 GC to R&R Tree Service for any tree work

Teeth Whitening Bundle item
Teeth Whitening Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Bundle Includes:

-OralB iO rechargeable toothbrush

-2x tooth brush heads

-Opalescence Home Advanced tooth whitening system

-Tooth paste, mouth wash, floss

Evolution Speed/Strength Training GCs item
Evolution Speed/Strength Training GCs
$5

Starting bid

3 Evolution Baseball/Softball/Athletics GCs

-$20 Evolution Baseball

-$20 Evolution Baseball/Softball

-$20 Evolution Athletics

Brandywine Bundle item
Brandywine Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Brandywine Bundle Includes:

-Youth XS hoodie

-Adult L zip hoodie

-(2) Adult XL short sleeve t-shirts

-Youth cup

-"Mama" tumbler

Treat Yourself Bundle item
Treat Yourself Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Treat Yourself Bundle Includes:

-$25 Positive Touch Massage gc

-$25 Rustic Hearts Salon GC, hair brush, Amika shampoo/conditioner/detangler/dry shampoo set

-$25 Anita Trinket GC, crackers/jam

-Paisley & Co soap bar, body scrub & scrub cloth

Family Fun Bundle #1 item
Family Fun Bundle #1
$10

Starting bid

Family Fun Bundle #1 Includes:

-2 Crayola Factory Tickets

-Iron Pigs Swag bag w/4 ticket vouchers and signed "Christian Arroyo" baseball

-10 lb Blommer Chocolate bar

Family Fun Bundle #2 item
Family Fun Bundle #2
$10

Starting bid

Family Fun Bundle #2 Includes:

-Iron Pig Swag Bag w/4 ticket vouchers and signed "Christian Arroyo" baseball

-LVHN box w/4 DaVinci Center Tickets

-10 lb Blommer Chocolate bar

Mace & Dagger Tattoo Parlor GC item
Mace & Dagger Tattoo Parlor GC
$10

Starting bid

$200 Mace & Dagger Tattoo Parlor GC

Located in Emmaus

Chocolate Bundle item
Chocolate Bundle
$10

Starting bid

60 bars EACH of Blommer milk and dark chocolate bars

Dog gift basket item
Dog gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Dog gift basket includes:

-Pet car seat cover

-Toys

-Dog decorated cup

-Pet wipes

-Poop bags

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