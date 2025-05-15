Brantner Elementary PTA 2025-2026 Sponsorship Packages

Brantner Backer
$250

For the business who simply wants to show love for their local school

- Your name listed as a Brantner Backer in our end of year thank-you post
- A “Proud Supporter of Brantner” digital badge you can share on social media.
- Warm fuzzies knowing you helped fund student experiences, classroom needs, and staff appreciation

Brantner Hero
$1,000

- Everything from Backer package.
- Logo on All 600+ spirit shirts
- Small Banner on the fence
- Featured reel on social media
- Logo printed on a thank you banner displayed at major events
- Table space at one event

Brantner MVP
$1,500

- Everything from Hero Package
- Shoutout at a school assembly or family event
- Option to send home flyers with all students (one-time)
- Supporter of Brantner Elementary window decal
- Logo on PTA event flyers & ALL monthly lunch menu

A la carte logo on spirit shirts
$500

Your logo printed on 600+ spirit shirts worn by all students and staff all year long.

A la carte small banner
$300

Display your business banner on our highly visible school fence for the entire school year.

A la carte social media reel
$250

A fun video shoutout highlighting your business on our PTA Facebook and Instagram featuring our school mascot, Benny.

A la carte Logo on Event Flyer
$200

Your logo featured on printed and digital flyers that go home with 500+ students.

A la carte Newsletter Shoutout
$75

A business spotlight in our section of the school’s monthly Brantner newsletter.

A la carte Logo on thank you banner
$150

Featured on thank you banner displayed at all schoolwide events like movie night, STEM Night, and more.

A la carte Table at Event
$150

Set up a table and meet families face-to-face at major community events.

A la carte Hospitality Event Sponsor
$200

Help us treat our hardworking teachers and staff- comes with thank-you signage and a shoutout!

Chicken N Pickle Tournament Court Sponsor
$200

Have your business name prominently displayed courtside at our Pickleball Tournament on 9/28

Family Booster
$50

- Your family name listed in our PTA end-of-year thank-you post

- Brantner sticker and magnet to show off your Bengal pride

Family Builder
$100

- Your family name printed on a thank you banner displayed at major events

- Early Bird access to ticketed PTA hosted events

Family Believer
$250

- Everything from Booster & Builder packages

- Your family name on the 2025–2026 Spirit Shirt worn by all 600+ students & staff

Family Boss
$500

- Booster, Builder, & Believer packages

- Reserved Parking Spot for the Year (1 per donation, limited availability)

- VIP thank-you mention at a school assembly

- Optional family reel with Benny or special shoutout

