Brantner Elementary PTA 2025-2026 Sponsorship Packages

For the business who simply wants to show love for their local school
- Your name listed as a Brantner Backer in our end of year thank-you post
- A “Proud Supporter of Brantner” digital badge you can share on social media.
- Warm fuzzies knowing you helped fund student experiences, classroom needs, and staff appreciation
- Everything from Backer package.
- Logo on All 600+ spirit shirts
- Small Banner on the fence
- Featured reel on social media
- Logo printed on a thank you banner displayed at major events
- Table space at one event
- Everything from Hero Package
- Shoutout at a school assembly or family event
- Option to send home flyers with all students (one-time)
- Supporter of Brantner Elementary window decal
- Logo on PTA event flyers & ALL monthly lunch menu
Your logo printed on 600+ spirit shirts worn by all students and staff all year long.
Display your business banner on our highly visible school fence for the entire school year.
A fun video shoutout highlighting your business on our PTA Facebook and Instagram featuring our school mascot, Benny.
Your logo featured on printed and digital flyers that go home with 500+ students.
A business spotlight in our section of the school’s monthly Brantner newsletter.
Featured on thank you banner displayed at all schoolwide events like movie night, STEM Night, and more.
Set up a table and meet families face-to-face at major community events.
Help us treat our hardworking teachers and staff- comes with thank-you signage and a shoutout!
Have your business name prominently displayed courtside at our Pickleball Tournament on 9/28
- Your family name listed in our PTA end-of-year thank-you post
- Brantner sticker and magnet to show off your Bengal pride
- Your family name printed on a thank you banner displayed at major events
- Early Bird access to ticketed PTA hosted events
- Everything from Booster & Builder packages
- Your family name on the 2025–2026 Spirit Shirt worn by all 600+ students & staff
- Booster, Builder, & Believer packages
- Reserved Parking Spot for the Year (1 per donation, limited availability)
- VIP thank-you mention at a school assembly
- Optional family reel with Benny or special shoutout
$
