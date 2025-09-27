Hosted by

Bras For Girls
Bras For Girls Silent Auction

Oiselle's Woman Up Package
$10

Starting bid

This package includes: 

  1. Oiselle $150 gift card
  2. Lux Runfinity Scarf, Gaiter, and Watch Window Gloves
  3. Oiselle Travel Kit: bag tag, earplugs, compression socks.
  4. Runner Trucker
  5. Graphic Tee (size M)
  6. Lauren Fleshman's "Good For a Girl"
  7. Bras For Girls Pin

www.oiselle.com

$450 value

Caitlin Clark Stanley + "Good For a Girl" + Hoka Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

This package includes: 

  1. Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ
  2. A copy of Lauren Fleshman's "Good For a Girl"
  3. A 100% off one item code at hoka.com

$315 value

The Ladies Room Experience item
The Ladies Room Experience
$10

Starting bid

This package includes: 


"This gift card value will get you one TWO hour Spa Pass entry to The Ladies Room, which includes access to our pools, saunas, steam room, and relaxation room. It can also be applied towards the cost of any of our spa services, which include facials, massages, body scrubs, and waxings.


Additional Information and Restrictions: We are a tops-optional, bottoms-required spa. We are always a safe and inclusive space for women, femmes, non-binary, and gender non-conforming folks, and once a week we offer All Gender Wednesdays where men are welcome to enjoy hydrotherapy and services. All guests must be 18 or older. Gift cards do not expire."


https://www.ladiesroom206.com/

$84 value

Just Better Prebiotic Fiber Package item
Just Better Prebiotic Fiber Package
$10

Starting bid

This package includes: 


1. One 1-month supply (2 sensors) of Stelo Continuous Glucose Monitor

2. A personal consultation from registered dietician Kristin Hirano on getting started with Stelo 

3. One 50 serving EZ grip container of just better prebiotic fiber

4. One 18-pack of just better prebiotic fiber stickpacks

5. One zipper carrying pouch with five stickpkacks

6. One just better stainless steel water bottle

7. One Just Better plastic cup

8. One Just Better fiber scoop


https://getjustbetter.com

$250 value

