Bras For Girls Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This package includes:
$450 value
Starting bid
This package includes:
$315 value
Starting bid
This package includes:
"This gift card value will get you one TWO hour Spa Pass entry to The Ladies Room, which includes access to our pools, saunas, steam room, and relaxation room. It can also be applied towards the cost of any of our spa services, which include facials, massages, body scrubs, and waxings.
Additional Information and Restrictions: We are a tops-optional, bottoms-required spa. We are always a safe and inclusive space for women, femmes, non-binary, and gender non-conforming folks, and once a week we offer All Gender Wednesdays where men are welcome to enjoy hydrotherapy and services. All guests must be 18 or older. Gift cards do not expire."
https://www.ladiesroom206.com/
$84 value
Starting bid
This package includes:
1. One 1-month supply (2 sensors) of Stelo Continuous Glucose Monitor
2. A personal consultation from registered dietician Kristin Hirano on getting started with Stelo
3. One 50 serving EZ grip container of just better prebiotic fiber
4. One 18-pack of just better prebiotic fiber stickpacks
5. One zipper carrying pouch with five stickpkacks
6. One just better stainless steel water bottle
7. One Just Better plastic cup
8. One Just Better fiber scoop
$250 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!