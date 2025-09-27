Bras For Girls Silent Auction

This package includes:





"This gift card value will get you one TWO hour Spa Pass entry to The Ladies Room, which includes access to our pools, saunas, steam room, and relaxation room. It can also be applied towards the cost of any of our spa services, which include facials, massages, body scrubs, and waxings.





Additional Information and Restrictions: We are a tops-optional, bottoms-required spa. We are always a safe and inclusive space for women, femmes, non-binary, and gender non-conforming folks, and once a week we offer All Gender Wednesdays where men are welcome to enjoy hydrotherapy and services. All guests must be 18 or older. Gift cards do not expire."





https://www.ladiesroom206.com/

$84 value