BRASS 33rd Annual GALA Auction

No. 15- The Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon Artist Series Cabernet’s Artist Vieri Panerai, Florence, Italy Battle with the Corona Dragon Revenge of the Corona Dragon, The Weary Warrior The Golden Lance Chaining of the Corona Dragon, The Final Episode off with its Head In early 2020, one of the biggest adversaries in mankind’s history, Covid-19, appeared. Man’s battle with an invisible virus that could kill looked unbeatable. Everyone was in fear of the unstoppable killer! This experience created the Battle of the Corona Dragon wine labels by Del Dotto. The first label told the story of the Battle of the Corona Dragon and was inspired by the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation. This ancient scripture foretold a time of war and fear created when the dragon was cast down to the earth. The dragon represented Satan the Devil. Thus, the dragon created and promoted the Covid-19 virus worldwide to disrupt the world. For 2 years man would seek a remedy for Covid-19 to gain back a normal life. The wine warrior was born and would battle the Covid-19. Day to day Del Dotto wine drinkers opened a bottle of wine with their friends and families at home and appreciated life even under duress and a changed lifestyle. Little did they know that drinking red wine slowed the replication of the virus and reduced the infection rate!* After two years the virus and its mutants were defeated and the fear resided. It is fitting that the final chapter of the battle ends with another story from the Bible. The story of David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17th chapter. This is a story of a young man who faced a 9 foot tall giant warrior in a suit of armor with a sword that weighed nearly as much as David. The giant warrior looked invincible but the young man bravely fought him with a slingshot. David’s faith and focus guided a stone from his slingshot to penetrate a small space in Goliath's forehead to bring him down. Impossible! A miracle! David then used Goliath's sword and cut his head off and carried Goliath's sword and head to his cave. So, Off with its head! To Covid-19 and the dragon may you lose your power forever! Reserve: $ 450.00

