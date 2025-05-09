BRASS (Beaches & Northeast Florida Residents Actively Supporting the Symphony)

Hosted by

BRASS (Beaches & Northeast Florida Residents Actively Supporting the Symphony)

About this event

Sales closed

BRASS 33rd Annual GALA Auction

Pick-up location

200 Ponte Vedra Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, USA

Guest conductor at the May 2026 BRASS Gala - Priceless item
Guest conductor at the May 2026 BRASS Gala - Priceless item
Guest conductor at the May 2026 BRASS Gala - Priceless
$500

Starting bid

No. 1 - This is a chance of a lifetime - to enter the Conductor's box and conduct a world-class symphony Orchestra. Bid Now! Reserve: $ 1,000.00
Two tickets to the Jacksonville Symphony Gala item
Two tickets to the Jacksonville Symphony Gala
$400

Starting bid

No. 2 - Two tickets to the Symphony Gala at the Concert and Afterparty Package. Value - $500 each. Reserve: $ 1000.00
Opportunity for 2 to attend a Symphony rehearsal item
Opportunity for 2 to attend a Symphony rehearsal
$100

Starting bid

No. 3 - Opportunity for 2 to attend a Symphony rehearsal, meet the conductor and guest artist, if applicable. Value - Priceless Reserve: $ 200.00
One 2025/26 Season Passport item
One 2025/26 Season Passport
$250

Starting bid

No. 4 - One 2025/2026 Season Passport - Ten tickets (total) can be redeemed throughout the season, excluding Movies, Specials, and the Gala. Value - $600 Reserve: $ 400.00
Chanel Yacht Collection handbag item
Chanel Yacht Collection handbag item
Chanel Yacht Collection handbag item
Chanel Yacht Collection handbag
$500

Starting bid

No. 5 - Chanel Yacht Collection handbag with Chanel authentication card. Value - $6,800.00 Reserve: $ 3,400.00
Gucci handbag/briefcase item
Gucci handbag/briefcase item
Gucci handbag/briefcase item
Gucci handbag/briefcase
$250

Starting bid

No. 6 - Gucci handbag/briefcase. Value - $6,000 Reserve: $ 3,000.00
Woodchucks Cabinet - Nora solid wood item
Woodchucks Cabinet - Nora solid wood
$250

Starting bid

No. 7 - Woodchucks Fine Furniture and décor - Nora Solid Wood & Glass Arch Cabinet – 40 inches wide x 76 inches tall and 16.5 inches deep. PLEASE NOTE: Winner must either pay for delivery or pick up at the Woodchuck's location. Value - $2,500 Reserve: $ 1,500.00
Six (6) bottles of Araujo Estate Wine item
Six (6) bottles of Araujo Estate Wine
$200

Starting bid

No. 8 - Six (6) bottles of Araujo Estate Wine, Eisele Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. "Vertical" 2006-2011 Extraordinary and highly rated Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 94pts to 98pts Wine Enthusiast Review: “Profoundly beautiful aroma on this Cab, a perfect union of oaky char and vanilla with ripe blackberries and cassis. Hard to exaggerate the beauty. Powerful, yet never pushy, with classic Napa balance. Rich, sweet, almost meaty, with massive tannins that are refined and smooth. Very great density and weight. Defines the vineyard, and should age effortlessly for 20 years.” Value - $275 -$585 per bottle, TOTAL $2,000 Reserve: $ 1,200.00
Ferragamo handbag item
Ferragamo handbag item
Ferragamo handbag item
Ferragamo handbag
$200

Starting bid

No. 9 - Ferragamo handbag. Value - $1,600 Reserve: $ 1,000.00
La Nouvelle Bistro, St. Augustine item
La Nouvelle Bistro, St. Augustine item
La Nouvelle Bistro, St. Augustine
$250

Starting bid

No. 10 - La Nouvelle Bistro, St. Augustine – Chef tasting, Five-course menu with wine pairing for four (4) guests. Value - $1,500. Tax and gratuity included. Reserve $ 900.00
Michael’s Steak Seafood and Wine, St. Augustine item
Michael’s Steak Seafood and Wine, St. Augustine
$250

Starting bid

No. 11 - Michael’s Steak Seafood and Wine, St. Augustine - Chef Tasting, Five-course menu with wine pairing for four (4) guests. Value - $1,500. Tax and gratuity included. Reserve: $ 900.00
Total Wine & More item
Total Wine & More
$250

Starting bid

No. 12 - Total Wine & More – Private wine class for up to twenty (20) people. Choose from eight popular themes. Value - $600 Reserve: $ 500.00
White Oak Conservation item
White Oak Conservation item
White Oak Conservation item
White Oak Conservation
$100

Starting bid

No. 13 - Private wildlife tour for four (4) with lunch. Value - $500 Reserve: $ 350.00
Marsh Landing Country Club item
Marsh Landing Country Club
$100

Starting bid

No. 14 - Marsh Landing Country Club – Round of Golf for four (4) and dinner. Value - $500 Reserve $ 350.00
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon
$200

Starting bid

No. 15- The Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon Artist Series Cabernet’s Artist Vieri Panerai, Florence, Italy Battle with the Corona Dragon Revenge of the Corona Dragon, The Weary Warrior The Golden Lance Chaining of the Corona Dragon, The Final Episode off with its Head In early 2020, one of the biggest adversaries in mankind’s history, Covid-19, appeared. Man’s battle with an invisible virus that could kill looked unbeatable. Everyone was in fear of the unstoppable killer! This experience created the Battle of the Corona Dragon wine labels by Del Dotto. The first label told the story of the Battle of the Corona Dragon and was inspired by the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation. This ancient scripture foretold a time of war and fear created when the dragon was cast down to the earth. The dragon represented Satan the Devil. Thus, the dragon created and promoted the Covid-19 virus worldwide to disrupt the world. For 2 years man would seek a remedy for Covid-19 to gain back a normal life. The wine warrior was born and would battle the Covid-19. Day to day Del Dotto wine drinkers opened a bottle of wine with their friends and families at home and appreciated life even under duress and a changed lifestyle. Little did they know that drinking red wine slowed the replication of the virus and reduced the infection rate!* After two years the virus and its mutants were defeated and the fear resided. It is fitting that the final chapter of the battle ends with another story from the Bible. The story of David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17th chapter. This is a story of a young man who faced a 9 foot tall giant warrior in a suit of armor with a sword that weighed nearly as much as David. The giant warrior looked invincible but the young man bravely fought him with a slingshot. David’s faith and focus guided a stone from his slingshot to penetrate a small space in Goliath's forehead to bring him down. Impossible! A miracle! David then used Goliath's sword and cut his head off and carried Goliath's sword and head to his cave. So, Off with its head! To Covid-19 and the dragon may you lose your power forever! Reserve: $ 450.00
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon item
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon
$200

Starting bid

No. 16 - The Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon Artist Series Cabernet’s Artist Vieri Panerai, Florence, Italy Battle with the Corona Dragon Revenge of the Corona Dragon, The Weary Warrior The Golden Lance Chaining of the Corona Dragon, The Final Episode off with its Head In early 2020, one of the biggest adversaries in mankind’s history, Covid-19, appeared. Man’s battle with an invisible virus that could kill looked unbeatable. Everyone was in fear of the unstoppable killer! This experience created the Battle of the Corona Dragon wine labels by Del Dotto. The first label told the story of the Battle of the Corona Dragon and was inspired by the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation. This ancient scripture foretold a time of war and fear created when the dragon was cast down to the earth. The dragon represented Satan the Devil. Thus, the dragon created and promoted the Covid-19 virus worldwide to disrupt the world. For 2 years man would seek a remedy for Covid-19 to gain back a normal life. The wine warrior was born and would battle the Covid-19. Day to day Del Dotto wine drinkers opened a bottle of wine with their friends and families at home and appreciated life even under duress and a changed lifestyle. Little did they know that drinking red wine slowed the replication of the virus and reduced the infection rate!* After two years the virus and its mutants were defeated and the fear resided. It is fitting that the final chapter of the battle ends with another story from the Bible. The story of David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17th chapter. This is a story of a young man who faced a 9 foot tall giant warrior in a suit of armor with a sword that weighed nearly as much as David. The giant warrior looked invincible but the young man bravely fought him with a slingshot. David’s faith and focus guided a stone from his slingshot to penetrate a small space in Goliath's forehead to bring him down. Impossible! A miracle! David then used Goliath's sword and cut his head off and carried Goliath's sword and head to his cave. So, Off with its head! To Covid-19 and the dragon may you lose your power forever! Reserve: $ 450.00
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling item
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling item
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling
$200

Starting bid

No. 17 - PRP Wine International – A private in-home wine sampling experience – up to twelve (12) people – 90 minutes – includes eight (8) bottles of wine and the services of the wine consultant. Value - $415 Reserve: $ 300.00
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling item
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling item
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling
$200

Starting bid

No. 18 - PRP Wine International – A private in-home wine sampling experience – up to twelve (12) people – 90 minutes – includes eight (8) bottles of wine and the services of the wine consultant. Value - $415 Reserve: $ 300.00
Wines from the estate of Peter Michael Ryan item
Wines from the estate of Peter Michael Ryan
$150

Starting bid

No. 19 - Fourteen Bottles of wine bequeathed to BRASS from the estate of Peter Michael Ryan to benefit the Jacksonville Symphony. Value - $500 Reserve: $ 500.00
Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf item
Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf item
Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf item
Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf
$150

Starting bid

No. 20 - Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf for four (4) including cart fees. Value - $400 Reserve: $ 350.00
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery item
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery item
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery
$200

Starting bid

No. 21 - Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery – At any Ponte Vedra plastic surgery location a. 25 units of Botox or Dysport - $325 b. $100 towards any skin care service c. Complimentary Cosmetic Surgery Consult - $100 Reserve: $ 350.00
Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat & Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 item
Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat & Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 item
Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat & Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 item
Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat & Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
$100

Starting bid

No. 22 - Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat (men’s small/women’s medium) and a bottle of exclusive selection of Cabernet Sauvignon 2023. Value - $225 Reserve: $ 100.00
Three strand pearl necklace item
Three strand pearl necklace item
Three strand pearl necklace
$100

Starting bid

No. 23 - Underwoods Fine Jewelers - Three strand pearl necklace. Value - $200 Reserve: $ 150.00
J McLaughlin Handbag item
J McLaughlin Handbag item
J McLaughlin Handbag
$100

Starting bid

No. 24 - J McLaughlin Handbag – Sumpter Handbag. \Value - $170 Reserve: $ 150.00
SoNapa Grille item
SoNapa Grille
$75

Starting bid

No. 25 - $150 Gift Certificate Reserve: $ 100.00
Coastal Wine - tasting for four (4) item
Coastal Wine - tasting for four (4)
$50

Starting bid

No. 26 - Coastal Wine - tasting for four (4) and a charcuterie board. Value - $80 Reserve: $ 50.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!