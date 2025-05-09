BRASS 33rd Annual GALA Auction

No. 7 - Woodchucks Fine Furniture and décor - Nora Solid Wood & Glass Arch Cabinet –
40 inches wide x 76 inches tall and 16.5 inches deep.
PLEASE NOTE: Winner must either pay for delivery or pick up at the Woodchuck's location.
Value - $2,500
Reserve: $ 1,500.00
Six (6) bottles of Araujo Estate Wine
$200
Starting bid
No. 8 - Six (6) bottles of Araujo Estate Wine, Eisele Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. "Vertical" 2006-2011
Extraordinary and highly rated Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 94pts to 98pts
Wine Enthusiast Review:
“Profoundly beautiful aroma on this Cab, a perfect union of oaky char and vanilla with ripe blackberries and cassis. Hard to exaggerate the beauty. Powerful, yet never pushy, with classic Napa balance. Rich, sweet, almost meaty, with massive tannins that are refined and smooth. Very great density and weight. Defines the vineyard, and should age effortlessly for 20 years.”
Value - $275 -$585 per bottle, TOTAL $2,000
Reserve: $ 1,200.00
No. 10 - La Nouvelle Bistro, St. Augustine – Chef tasting, Five-course menu with wine pairing for four (4) guests. Value - $1,500. Tax and gratuity included.
Reserve $ 900.00
Michael’s Steak Seafood and Wine, St. Augustine
$250
Starting bid
No. 11 - Michael’s Steak Seafood and Wine, St. Augustine - Chef Tasting, Five-course menu with wine pairing for four (4) guests. Value - $1,500. Tax and gratuity included.
Reserve: $ 900.00
Total Wine & More
$250
Starting bid
No. 12 - Total Wine & More – Private wine class for up to twenty (20) people. Choose from eight popular themes.
Value - $600
Reserve: $ 500.00
White Oak Conservation
$100
Starting bid
No. 13 - Private wildlife tour for four (4) with lunch. Value - $500
Reserve: $ 350.00
Marsh Landing Country Club
$100
Starting bid
No. 14 - Marsh Landing Country Club – Round of Golf for four (4) and dinner. Value - $500
Reserve $ 350.00
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon
$200
Starting bid
No. 15- The Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon Artist Series Cabernet’s
Artist Vieri Panerai, Florence, Italy
Battle with the Corona Dragon
Revenge of the Corona Dragon,
The Weary Warrior
The Golden Lance
Chaining of the Corona Dragon,
The Final Episode off with its Head
In early 2020, one of the biggest adversaries in mankind’s history, Covid-19, appeared. Man’s battle with an invisible virus that could kill looked unbeatable. Everyone was in fear of the unstoppable killer! This experience created the Battle of the Corona Dragon wine labels by Del Dotto. The first label told the story of the Battle of the Corona Dragon and was inspired by the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation. This ancient scripture foretold a time of war and fear created when the dragon was cast down to the earth. The dragon represented Satan the Devil. Thus, the dragon created and promoted the Covid-19 virus worldwide to disrupt the world.
For 2 years man would seek a remedy for Covid-19 to gain back a normal life. The wine warrior was born and would battle the Covid-19. Day to day Del Dotto wine drinkers opened a bottle of wine with their friends and families at home and appreciated life even under duress and a changed lifestyle. Little did they know that drinking red wine slowed the replication of the virus and reduced the infection rate!* After two years the virus and its mutants were defeated and the fear resided.
It is fitting that the final chapter of the battle ends with another story from the Bible. The story of David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17th chapter. This is a story of a young man who faced a 9 foot tall giant warrior in a suit of armor with a sword that weighed nearly as much as David. The giant warrior looked invincible but the young man bravely fought him with a slingshot. David’s faith and focus guided a stone from his slingshot to penetrate a small space in Goliath's forehead to bring him down. Impossible! A miracle! David then used Goliath's sword and cut his head off and carried Goliath's sword and head to his cave.
So, Off with its head! To Covid-19 and the dragon may you lose your power forever!
Reserve: $ 450.00
Six (6) Wine bottles rare set – Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon
$200
Starting bid
No. 16 - The Six Del Dotto Corona Dragon Artist Series Cabernet’s
Artist Vieri Panerai, Florence, Italy
Battle with the Corona Dragon
Revenge of the Corona Dragon,
The Weary Warrior
The Golden Lance
Chaining of the Corona Dragon,
The Final Episode off with its Head
In early 2020, one of the biggest adversaries in mankind’s history, Covid-19, appeared. Man’s battle with an invisible virus that could kill looked unbeatable. Everyone was in fear of the unstoppable killer! This experience created the Battle of the Corona Dragon wine labels by Del Dotto. The first label told the story of the Battle of the Corona Dragon and was inspired by the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation. This ancient scripture foretold a time of war and fear created when the dragon was cast down to the earth. The dragon represented Satan the Devil. Thus, the dragon created and promoted the Covid-19 virus worldwide to disrupt the world.
For 2 years man would seek a remedy for Covid-19 to gain back a normal life. The wine warrior was born and would battle the Covid-19. Day to day Del Dotto wine drinkers opened a bottle of wine with their friends and families at home and appreciated life even under duress and a changed lifestyle. Little did they know that drinking red wine slowed the replication of the virus and reduced the infection rate!* After two years the virus and its mutants were defeated and the fear resided.
It is fitting that the final chapter of the battle ends with another story from the Bible. The story of David and Goliath in 1st Samuel 17th chapter. This is a story of a young man who faced a 9 foot tall giant warrior in a suit of armor with a sword that weighed nearly as much as David. The giant warrior looked invincible but the young man bravely fought him with a slingshot. David’s faith and focus guided a stone from his slingshot to penetrate a small space in Goliath's forehead to bring him down. Impossible! A miracle! David then used Goliath's sword and cut his head off and carried Goliath's sword and head to his cave.
So, Off with its head! To Covid-19 and the dragon may you lose your power forever!
Reserve: $ 450.00
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling
$200
Starting bid
No. 17 - PRP Wine International – A private in-home wine sampling experience – up to twelve (12) people – 90 minutes – includes eight (8) bottles of wine and the services of the wine consultant. Value - $415
Reserve: $ 300.00
PRP Wine International - Wine Sampling
$200
Starting bid
No. 18 - PRP Wine International – A private in-home wine sampling experience – up to twelve (12) people – 90 minutes – includes eight (8) bottles of wine and the services of the wine consultant. Value - $415
Reserve: $ 300.00
Wines from the estate of Peter Michael Ryan
$150
Starting bid
No. 19 - Fourteen Bottles of wine bequeathed to BRASS from the estate of Peter Michael Ryan to benefit the Jacksonville Symphony. Value - $500
Reserve: $ 500.00
Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf
$150
Starting bid
No. 20 - Deerwood Country Club - Round of Golf for four (4) including cart fees. Value - $400
Reserve: $ 350.00
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery
$200
Starting bid
No. 21 - Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery – At any Ponte Vedra plastic surgery location
a. 25 units of Botox or Dysport - $325
b. $100 towards any skin care service
c. Complimentary Cosmetic Surgery Consult - $100
Reserve: $ 350.00
Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat & Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
$100
Starting bid
No. 22 - Marlborough Fedora Teal Hat (men’s small/women’s medium) and a bottle of exclusive selection of Cabernet Sauvignon 2023. Value - $225
Reserve: $ 100.00
Three strand pearl necklace
$100
Starting bid
No. 23 - Underwoods Fine Jewelers - Three strand pearl necklace. Value - $200
Reserve: $ 150.00
