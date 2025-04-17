Wisconsin Bakers Foundation Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Wisconsin Bakers Foundation Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Wisconsin Bakers Foundation Inc

$

Sales closed

Brat & Bakery Social

400 N Mall Dr

Appleton, WI 54913, USA

Brat
$4

Grilled brat & all the fixings in a bakery fresh bun.

Hot Dog
$3

Grilled hot dog & all the fixings in a bakery fresh bun.

Butterfly Experience
$5

Mosquito Hill Nature Preserve hands-on educational butterfly experience and themed gift bag. geared toward ages 3 - 16 yrs

Delivery (per address)
$5

We'll deliver as many box lunches and desserts as you like to the same address.

Make it a Box Lunch
$3

Add chips and a soda to your brat or hot dog.

Cookie
$2

3" Chocolate chip, salted caramel oatmeal, and sugar cookies

Pie in a Jar
$4

Key lime Pie

Frosted Brownie
$4

Decadent 4" brownie with chocolate frosting

Chips
$1
Soda
$1
Water
$1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!