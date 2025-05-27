Wounded Warrior Canines

Brat Fry Menu : Wounded Warrior Canines

Brats item
Brats
$3
Johnsonville Brat (Condiments Included)
2 for 5 Brat Deal item
2 for 5 Brat Deal
$5
2 for $5 Johnsonville Brats (Condiments Included)
Hamburger item
Hamburger
$4
80/20 All Beef 1/4lb Patty (Condiments Included)
Cheeseburger Single item
Cheeseburger Single
$4.25
1/4 lb Patty on bun With Sliced Cheese Singles (Condiments Included)
Double Cheeseburger item
Double Cheeseburger
$7.50
2-1/4 lb Patties on bun With Sliced Cheese Singles (Condiments Included)
Refreshments item
Refreshments
$1
Ask for Availabilities and types Please
Banana Puddin' item
Banana Puddin'
$3
4 oz Cup of Banana Pudding
Chips item
Chips
$1
Ask for Availability and Types Please
Jams and Jellies Small Jar 4oz item
Jams and Jellies Small Jar 4oz
$5
Various Types of Homemade Jams and Jellies please ask for variety
Jams and Jellies 8oz item
Jams and Jellies 8oz
$10
Various Types of Homemade Jams and Jellies please ask for variety
Breads (Loaf) item
Breads (Loaf)
$8
Various Types of Homemade Breads to go with Our Delicious Jams and Jellies (please ask for variety )
Bread (Slice) item
Bread (Slice)
$1.50
Various Types of Homemade Breads to go with Our Delicious Jams and Jellies (please ask for variety )
WWCanines Mugs item
WWCanines Mugs
$10
Very Good Quality Mug
Hero Legend Dad item
Hero Legend Dad
$1
For Your Remembrance or For Your Dad
Clothing ( Please Click on Link in Description for Ordering) item
Clothing ( Please Click on Link in Description for Ordering)
Free
https://www.bonfire.com/store/wounded-warrior-canines-clothing-company/
50/50 Cash Drawing item
50/50 Cash Drawing
$1
All money Raised will be Split with Wounded Warrior Canines a 501c3 Tax Exempt Organization ( Tickets will be given at time of sale and a name and phone number is all that is needed)
Table Raffle Prizes item
Table Raffle Prizes
$1
Drawing will be beginning every month (Prizes May Vary) All money Raised will support Wounded Warrior Canines a 501c3 Tax Exempt Organization ( Tickets will be given at time of sale and a name and phone number is all that is needed)
Table Raffle Drawing (ArmSpan of Tickets) item
Table Raffle Drawing (ArmSpan of Tickets)
$20
Drawing will be beginning every month (Prizes May Vary) All money Raised will support Wounded Warrior Canines a 501c3 Tax Exempt Organization ( Tickets will be given at time of sale and a name and phone number is all that is needed)
