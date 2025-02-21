Brats, Brews & Beats: KGYR Oktoberfest 2025 Economy & Premium Economy

Goodyear, AZ 85338, USA
Join the Party – Prost to That!
Soak in all the fun of Oktoberfest with great food, drinks, and entertainment:
1 authentic Oktoberfest meal ticket.
2 German beers (Each additional beer is $5 per stein).
1 souvenir stein.
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Live performances, including our headline band flown in from Germany!
Comfort Meets Celebration
Upgrade your experience without breaking the bank with designated seating and special perks.
Reserved spot in Premium Economy seating area.
Beverage service.
1 authentic Oktoberfest meal ticket.
2 German beers (Each additional beer is $5 per stein).
1 souvenir stein.
2 raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Enjoy performances including our headline band from Germany!
$
