Brats, Brews & Beats: KGYR Oktoberfest 2025 Economy & Premium Economy

1658 S Litchfield Rd building 110

Goodyear, AZ 85338, USA

Economy
$85

Join the Party – Prost to That!
Soak in all the fun of Oktoberfest with great food, drinks, and entertainment:
1 authentic Oktoberfest meal ticket.
2 German beers (Each additional beer is $5 per stein).
1 souvenir stein.
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Live performances, including our headline band flown in from Germany!

Premium Economy
$125

Comfort Meets Celebration
Upgrade your experience without breaking the bank with designated seating and special perks.
Reserved spot in Premium Economy seating area.
Beverage service.
1 authentic Oktoberfest meal ticket.
2 German beers (Each additional beer is $5 per stein).
1 souvenir stein.
2 raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Enjoy performances including our headline band from Germany!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing