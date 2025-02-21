Brats, Brews & Beats: KGYR Oktoberfest 2025 Economy & Premium Economy

Join the Party – Prost to That!

Soak in all the fun of Oktoberfest with great food, drinks, and entertainment:

1 authentic Oktoberfest meal ticket.

2 German beers (Each additional beer is $5 per stein).

1 souvenir stein.

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.

Live performances, including our headline band flown in from Germany!