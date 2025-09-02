Brave at Heart's Shop

Brave at Heart T-shirt item
Brave at Heart T-shirt
$28

Black

Classic Cut

Sizing S-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Brave at Heart Hoodie item
Brave at Heart Hoodie
$50

Black

Classic Cut Pullover Hoodie

Sizing S-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Riverside STEAM Club Tee item
Riverside STEAM Club Tee item
Riverside STEAM Club Tee
$28

Marine Blue

Black

Classic Cut

Sizing S-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Toddlers Riverside STEAM Club Tee item
Toddlers Riverside STEAM Club Tee
$23

Royal Blue

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing 1-3T

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Kids Riverside STEAM Club Tee (Copy) item
Kids Riverside STEAM Club Tee (Copy)
$25

Royal Blue

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing XS-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Wild School Tee item
Wild School Tee item
Wild School Tee
$28

Military Green

Black

Classic Cut

Sizing S-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Toddler Wild School Tee item
Toddler Wild School Tee
$23

Kelly Green

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing 1-3T

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Kids Wild School Tee item
Kids Wild School Tee
$25

Kelly Green

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing XS-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Raised Wild Tee item
Raised Wild Tee
$28

Cream

Classic Cut

Sizing S-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Toddler Raised Wild Tee item
Toddler Raised Wild Tee
$23

White

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing 1-3T

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Kids Raised Wild Tee item
Kids Raised Wild Tee
$25

White

Kids Classic Cut

Sizing XS-XL

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Riverside STEAM Club Sticker item
Riverside STEAM Club Sticker
$4

~2.5" sticker

*price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Adventure Kit item
Adventure Kit
$15

Adventure Kits include a journal and pencil as well as a hand-painted first aid pouch filled with fabric bandages, alcohol pads, gauze, nitrile gloves, tweezers, surgical tape, tongue depressor, burn creams, hydrocortisone creams, and petroleum jelly.

Limited colors available

*Price includes sales tax, handling, and delivery

All proceeds go towards our non-profit Brave at Heart Learning Connections, to reduce fees, and provide supplies and materials for our many offerings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!