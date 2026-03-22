Brave Warriors Hockey Foundation

Offered by

Brave Warriors Hockey Foundation

About this shop

BWHF Store

Laser Patch Trucker Hat
$30

Mesh Back trucker hat with engraved leather patch.

Navy colors are a Low Pro Trucker w/ Crown height 2"- 3"

All others are Mid Pro Trucker w/ Crown height 3"- 4".


Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

BWHF Black Hoodie item
BWHF Black Hoodie
$65

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

Adult BWHF 2026 Season T-Shirt - Black item
Adult BWHF 2026 Season T-Shirt - Black item
Adult BWHF 2026 Season T-Shirt - Black
$25

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

Youth BWHF 2026 Season T-Shirt - Black item
Youth BWHF 2026 Season T-Shirt - Black
$20

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

Women's Black Tank Top item
Women's Black Tank Top item
Women's Black Tank Top
$30

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

32 oz Water Bottle
$35

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

Silver 20oz OtterBox Elevation Tumbler item
Silver 20oz OtterBox Elevation Tumbler
$30

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

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Silver 10 oz OtterBox Elevation Tumbler item
Silver 10 oz OtterBox Elevation Tumbler
$25

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

0
20 oz. Black Coffee Tumbler w/ magnetic lid item
20 oz. Black Coffee Tumbler w/ magnetic lid
$30

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

Little Pucker item
Little Pucker
$5

Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

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Mother Pucker Puck Stand item
Mother Pucker Puck Stand
$10

Large 3D printed puck stand. Puck sold separately.


Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

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BWHF Logo Puck item
BWHF Logo Puck
$10

Official BWHF collector logo puck.


Free pickup available at the listed event dates/locations:

• July 11 – Ice Centre Westminster
• July 17–19 – Blue Sport Stable
• July 22–23 – Ice Centre Westminster


If an item is currently out of stock, we will place an order and contact you with the estimated processing time.


Need shipping? Please message us before ordering and we will add shipping and process your order.


[email protected]
Call/Text: 970-460-6107

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