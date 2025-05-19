Bravo 2025: Drive In, Give Back

Grants entry into the event, unlimited wine/beer and food from the South Drive In snack shack.
Grants entry into the event, unlimited wine/beer and food from the South Drive In snack shack.
Child Admission
$15
Grants access to children 17 and under with unlimited food/drink from the South Drive In Snack Shack.
Grants access to children 17 and under with unlimited food/drink from the South Drive In Snack Shack.
No Frills Bravo Admission
$25
The no frill options for our friends on a budget! Ticket price includes event entry, but not access to the bar or complimentary snacks. (Snacks are still available for purchase. Drink wrist band can be purchased for an additional fee at the event.)
The no frill options for our friends on a budget! Ticket price includes event entry, but not access to the bar or complimentary snacks. (Snacks are still available for purchase. Drink wrist band can be purchased for an additional fee at the event.)