BRAVO! 2025 Raffle

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Celebrate the Symphony's remarkable 96th Season with this truly unique collector’s piece, a timpani head personally signed by every member of the orchestra!
Celebrate the Symphony's remarkable 96th Season with this truly unique collector’s piece, a timpani head personally signed by every member of the orchestra!
Enjoy a magical evening with 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Symphony's Holiday Pops concert, 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Ballet’s enchanting performance of The Nutcracker, plus a $200 dining experience at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
Enjoy a magical evening with 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Symphony's Holiday Pops concert, 4 tickets to the Grand Rapids Ballet’s enchanting performance of The Nutcracker, plus a $200 dining experience at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
Indulge in a luxurious overnight stay at the JW Marriott, savor a $100 dining credit at The Chop House, and enjoy world-class performances with two tickets to any Symphony Masterworks or Pops Performance and two tickets to the Grand Rapid's Opera performances of Stuck Elevator (February 20 &21) and Madame Butterfly (May 15 & 16) and two tickets to a Civic Theater performance of your choice.
Indulge in a luxurious overnight stay at the JW Marriott, savor a $100 dining credit at The Chop House, and enjoy world-class performances with two tickets to any Symphony Masterworks or Pops Performance and two tickets to the Grand Rapid's Opera performances of Stuck Elevator (February 20 &21) and Madame Butterfly (May 15 & 16) and two tickets to a Civic Theater performance of your choice.
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