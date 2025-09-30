BRAVO! 2025 Raffle

Indulge in a luxurious overnight stay at the JW Marriott, savor a $100 dining credit at The Chop House, and enjoy world-class performances with two tickets to any Symphony Masterworks or Pops Performance and two tickets to the Grand Rapid's Opera performances of Stuck Elevator (February 20 &21) and Madame Butterfly (May 15 & 16) and two tickets to a Civic Theater performance of your choice.