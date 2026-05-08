Fall PA Soy Candle Fundraiser

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Fresh Wintry Balsam Pine and Lightly Spiced Cranberry. Surprisingly pleasant and refreshing, puts an exciting new twist on pine!
The aroma of crisp, juicy, sweet and sour McIntosh Apples.
Fragrant honeysuckle and sandalwood rest on a layer of sweet jasmine, evoking a sense of tranquility.
A delightfully sweet butter cream filling with hints of spices with a blending of soft cake and pumpkin complete this irresistible bakery fragrance.
This sparkling fragrance is a wonderful blend of red wine with slices of ripe peach and juicy orange.
A well-balanced blend of herbal lavender and calming vanilla.
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