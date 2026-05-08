BRAVO! Theater Boosters

Offered by

BRAVO! Theater Boosters

About this shop

Fall PA Soy Candle Fundraiser

Woodland Christmas
$16

Fresh Wintry Balsam Pine and Lightly Spiced Cranberry.  Surprisingly pleasant and refreshing, puts an exciting new twist on pine!

0
Mac Apple
$16

The aroma of crisp, juicy, sweet and sour McIntosh Apples.

0
Honeysuckle Jasmine
$16

Fragrant honeysuckle and sandalwood rest on a layer of sweet jasmine, evoking a sense of tranquility.

0
Pumpkin Roll
$16

A delightfully sweet butter cream filling with hints of spices with a blending of soft cake and pumpkin complete this irresistible bakery fragrance.

0
Sangria White Peach
$16

This sparkling fragrance is a wonderful blend of red wine with slices of ripe peach and juicy orange.

0
Lavender Vanilla
$16

A well-balanced blend of herbal lavender and calming vanilla.

0
Bare: A Pop Opera
$16
0
SpongeBob Square Pants
$16
0
Almost Maine
$16
0
Addams Family
$16
0
Clue On Stage
$16
0
Once Upon a Mattress
$16
0
Hadestown Teen Edition
$16
0
Add a donation for BRAVO! Theater Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!