Brazil Elks Lodge 762

Brazil Elks Lodge 762

Brazil Elks 762 Spaghetti for Scholars Fundraiser

19 S Sherfey St

Brazil, IN 47834, USA

Spaghetti for Scholars Ticket
$15

Ticket includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, tea or lemonade.

Can't attend, but would still like to support the fundraiser
Pay what you can

If you cannot attend, but would like to support the fundraiser, please consider making a donation for whatever amount you would like.

Title Sponsorship
$500

Your business can support the fundraiser by making a donation. The title sponsor will be prominently featured on all advertisements.

Dinner Sponsorship
$250

Your business can support the fundraiser by making a donation. The dinner sponsor will be included on all advertisements.

Dessert Sponsorship
$250

Your business can support the fundraiser by making a donation. The dessert sponsor will be included on all advertisements.

