Brazil IndepenDance Celebrations- Sept 7th

2525 Frontier Ave Suite A

Boulder, CO 80301, USA

Sept 7th: Brazilian Rhytms Show & Grand Celebration
$20

Sept 7th - Boulder - 1:30pm- 5:30pm: MPB, AXE, Forro & Samba by Aline Muniz & Ginga Band.

 
At the Junkyard Social Club in Boulder. Tickets include Kids Access to the Whole Playspace- Outdoors and Indoors. We have 2 stages where music and Art shows will take place.


1:30pm: Doors

2pm: Brazilian Live Music Show with Aline Muniz and Band

4pm: Pop Rock Brasileiro with Good Vibes Guarana

5:30pm: End of Celebrations

Brazilian Food Available for purchase


Where: 2525 Frontier Ave Suite A, Boulder

Kids: Sept 7th: Donate any Amount
free

FREE Tickets for Kids. Kids count towards capacity, so we suggest donations of any amount at the "Donate to Brazilian Music Colorado" field below to cover event expenses.

