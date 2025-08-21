Brazil IndepenDance Celebrations- Sept 7th

Sept 7th - Boulder - 1:30pm- 5:30pm: MPB, AXE, Forro & Samba by Aline Muniz & Ginga Band.



At the Junkyard Social Club in Boulder. Tickets include Kids Access to the Whole Playspace- Outdoors and Indoors. We have 2 stages where music and Art shows will take place.





1:30pm: Doors

2pm: Brazilian Live Music Show with Aline Muniz and Band

4pm: Pop Rock Brasileiro with Good Vibes Guarana

5:30pm: End of Celebrations

Brazilian Food Available for purchase





Where: 2525 Frontier Ave Suite A, Boulder