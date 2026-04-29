Brazil MWR Tours

Date: 9 May Not offered 8 May. 9 and 10 May times are different

Muster Time: 0830

Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area

Duration: ~4 hours





Tour Description:

We're heading to the Maracanã, one of the world's most iconic and renowned stadiums, the stage for unforgettable moments in football history. On this tour, you'll have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the stadium, known for hosting great matches and legendary players. Discover its collection of historical artifacts, which tell the story of the most important moments experienced at the stadium.

You'll visit the locker rooms, the press room, and the pitch area, feeling the excitement of being in the same places where great footballers prepare for matches. You can also take photos along the sidelines, on the benches, or in the fan zone, capturing the essence of this temple of football.





What to bring: Payment method for souvenirs, a camera, comfortable walking shoes.