Brazil MWR Tours

About this event
Date: 9 May Not offered 8 May. 9 and 10 May times are different
Muster Time: 0830
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~4 hours
Tour Description:
We're heading to the Maracanã, one of the world's most iconic and renowned stadiums, the stage for unforgettable moments in football history. On this tour, you'll have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the stadium, known for hosting great matches and legendary players. Discover its collection of historical artifacts, which tell the story of the most important moments experienced at the stadium.
You'll visit the locker rooms, the press room, and the pitch area, feeling the excitement of being in the same places where great footballers prepare for matches. You can also take photos along the sidelines, on the benches, or in the fan zone, capturing the essence of this temple of football.
What to bring: Payment method for souvenirs, a camera, comfortable walking shoes.
Date: 10 May Not offered 8 May. 9 and 10 May times are different
Muster Time: 1130
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~4 hours
Tour Description:
We're heading to the Maracanã, one of the world's most iconic and renowned stadiums, the stage for unforgettable moments in football history. On this tour, you'll have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the stadium, known for hosting great matches and legendary players. Discover its collection of historical artifacts, which tell the story of the most important moments experienced at the stadium.
You'll visit the locker rooms, the press room, and the pitch area, feeling the excitement of being in the same places where great footballers prepare for matches. You can also take photos along the sidelines, on the benches, or in the fan zone, capturing the essence of this temple of football.
What to bring: Payment method for souvenirs, a camera, comfortable walking shoes.
Muster Time: 0830
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~4 hours
Tour Description:
Can you imagine a city crammed with about 7 million inhabitants where there is a National Park that protects a tropical jungle, located in the middle of the city... The largest urban forest in the world? This is the Tijuca Forest! The forest covers a large part of the city, however, when we enter it seems that we are in another world away from the jet and the city.
I'm sure there are days when it seems like everyone has gone to take refuge in the forest, but who doesn't want to enjoy the coolness of the Atlantic forest, in all its exuberance, escaping a typical hot day in Río?
In a personalized Jeep, completely open and without a roof, which will give you a unique experience of freedom and real contact with all the delights of the forest, you will see its colors, feel the profusion of its smells and the fresh breeze on your face, refreshing the heat.
But the interaction with nature in the ground will take place riding in a Jeep. The excursion includes a short trip, which will depend on the activity level of your group, where you can observe the abundant vegetation of the jungle, as well as some very psychedelic and multicolored insects.
What to bring: Comfortable walking shoes, water, sun protection.
Muster Time: 1030
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~6 hours
Tour Description:
Feel the rhythm of Rio! We'll learn about the history and magic of Carnival.
Departure from the cruise pier, where our guide will be waiting for a guided tour of the Acadêmicos da Grande Rio warehouse – one of Rio de Janeiro's leading samba schools (30 min); Exhibition hall: a bit about the history of samba and Carnival parades (20 min); Enthusiasm: costumes to try on and take photos with (20 min); A taste of samba: welcome caipirinha (10 min); Mixed percussion and dance workshop (Afro and samba no pé) (40 min). Lunch at Cais de Oriente Gourmet.
What to bring: Your dancing shoes!
Muster Time: 1130
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~4 hours
Tour Description:
A comprehensive tour of Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic landmarks, combined with breathtaking natural scenery from the top of Corcovado.
After a panoramic drive through the city, we will arrive at the boarding point to take the train up to the summit of Corcovado. At the top, you will enjoy spectacular views of the “Marvelous City,” with a unique panorama that blends urban landscapes and lush nature.
This city tour offers an unforgettable experience, with stops at some of Rio’s most famous landmarks. We will visit the Sambadrome (panoramic view), home of the world-renowned Carnival. We continue to the Metropolitan Cathedral, known for its distinctive cone-shaped architecture and stunning stained-glass windows. The tour proceeds to the Arcos da Lapa (panoramic view), one of the city’s most traditional symbols, and includes a visit to the colorful Selarón Steps, famous for their vibrant tiles. Finally, we will have a panoramic view of Maracanã Stadium, a true temple of football.
What to bring: Comfortable shoes, sun protection, water, payment method for souvenirs.
Muster Time: 1230
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~6 hours
Tour Description:
A comprehensive tour to Sugarloaf Mountain, where we will take the cable car to enjoy another breathtaking panoramic view of Rio.
The tour also includes a panoramic drive along the beaches of Rio’s South Zone. Starting in Leme, we continue along Copacabana’s waterfront, with its iconic waves and the famous Copacabana Fort, passing elegant hotels and lively promenades. Along the way, your guide will share insights about local culture and the carioca lifestyle. The journey then continues to Ipanema, where you will admire Arpoador Beach, famous for its sunsets, and the impressive view of Dois Irmãos Hill.
This city tour offers an unforgettable experience, with stops at some of Rio’s most famous landmarks. We will visit the Sambadrome (panoramic view), home of the world-renowned Carnival. We continue to the Metropolitan Cathedral, known for its distinctive cone-shaped architecture and stunning stained-glass windows. The tour proceeds to the Arcos da Lapa (panoramic view), one of the city’s most traditional symbols, and includes a visit to the colorful Selarón Steps, famous for their vibrant tiles. Finally, we will have a panoramic view of Maracanã Stadium, a true temple of football.
What to bring: comfortable walking shoes, water payment method for souvenirs.
Muster Time: 0830
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~8 hours
Tour Description:
We call the tour of the Western Zone region “Tropical Paradise,” where passengers will be able to admire the natural beauty of the dazzling coast of Rio de Janeiro on a panoramic tour.
During the trip you will be able to enjoy incredible landscapes and, on the way back, you will be able to stop to swim at one of the beautiful beaches of the region, making the experience even more unforgettable.
Finally, you will take a hike to the Telegraph Rock, which is located in the Pedra Branca State Park, in Barra de Guaratiba, and is 354 meters high. The rock served as a base for a military submarine observation detachment during World War II and is now highly sought after for its beautiful viewpoints.
The rock became famous for photographs of people hanging from the top, about to fall from a huge cliff. From there you can see the wild beaches of Rio de Janeiro, such as Praia do Meio, Funda, Grumari, as well as Recreio, Barra da Tijuca and Pedra da Gávea. On the other side, a magnificent view of Restinga da Marambaia and the mangrove complete the scene.
What to bring: Comfortable walking shoes, water, sun protection, payment method
Muster Time: 0730
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~12 hours
Tour Description:
Located in Costa Verde, in the southern region of the state of Rio de Janeiro, is Angra dos Reis and its archipelago of around 360 islands. On this tour, you will visit some of the beautiful islands of Brazil, with crystal clear waters and white sand. After approximately 3 hours of travel, board at the pier of Conceição de Jacareí for a tour of the Blue Lagoon, Freguesia de Santanna, Araçá or Whale Beach and Japariz, where lunch is served. We will have 4 or 5 hours of navigation and stops for swimming and snorkeling. Full bar on board and free buffet lunch (drinks and desserts not included).
Itinerary: Blue Lagoon, Praia de Freguesia de Santanna, Praia da Baleia or Araçá and Praia de Japariz (lunch).
Stop for lunch on Japariz Island. After lunch at a restaurant on the beach, return to the port to disembark from the ship and return to Rio de Janeiro.
What to bring: Swimwear, towel, change of clothes, sun protection, payment method.
Muster Time: 1830
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Duration: ~5 hours
Tour Description:
Spend a night dancing with locals. Head to Lapa, Rio de Janeiro's tourist district home to the Arcos da Lapa (Lapa Arches), Rio Scenarium is a blend of antique shop and show home, a meeting place, leisure, and entertainment all in one. The house, a 19th-century mansion, showcases its grandeur and has been frequently featured in major national and international newspapers and magazines. A highlight of Rio's nightlife, it boasts a vast collection of antique furniture and objects, amassed over the years, with more than ten thousand pieces. This collection is exclusively for exhibition and rental; no pieces are for sale.
Rio Scenarium offers its visitors a prime location for experiencing samba, MPB (Brazilian Popular Music), llanto (a type of Brazilian folk music), forró, and gafieira (a type of Brazilian dance) in Rio's vibrant nightlife. Enjoy expertly crafted drinks, a variety of snacks, a Brazilian restaurant, quality live music for listening and dancing, and seven distinct areas spread across three different routes. The bar and nightclub is also a venue for successful DJs on the Rio de Janeiro scene. It's beloved by celebrities, established musicians, and other prominent figures, and serves as a showcase for emerging Brazilian music talent.
What to bring: your dancing shoes! Method of payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!