Brazos Classical Academy Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This nonrefundable deposit holds your family's spot in BCA. This can also be used as an extra payment towards your full fees if you've already paid your deposit.
No expiration
This payment includes the deposit and is your full fees for 2026.
No expiration
This option is only for families who are members of Westminster Presbyterian. (You can also use this to pay a partial payment of your full dues - just know that you owe the full $275 if you are not a WPC member.)
No expiration
If you've paid only the $50 deposit and are ready to make the remainder of your payment, use this option.
No expiration
$100 option for partial payment of dues. Includes your $50 deposit if you haven't paid that yet.
No expiration
$75 option for partial payment of dues. Includes your $50 deposit if you haven't paid that yet.
No expiration
$25 option for partial payment of dues. Can go towards your $50 deposit if you haven't paid that yet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!