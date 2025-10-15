Brazos County First Responders Association

Hosted by

Brazos County First Responders Association

About this event

Brazos County First Responders Association 3rd Annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser

13055 E State Hwy 21

Kurten, TX 77862, USA

Headliner Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

($10,000.00) Sponsor’s name to be on advertisements, signage, and social media ads, and announced during the award ceremony and opening and closing remarks for Steak Dinner and Chili Cookoff. Includes 2 sponsor tables during steak dinner and concert for a total of 16 people as well as 16 tickets to the chili cookoff. Sponsor’s name listed as Headliner sponsor in the event program.


Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(5,000.00) Sponsor’s name in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table at steak dinner for 8 people and 8 tickets to chili cookoff.


Three Alarm Table Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

($1200.00) Sponsor’s name listed in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table for 8 including dinner and 8 tickets to chili cookoff. Premium sponsorship tables include wine basket at your table. Premium sponsorship tables have premium locations in front of the concert stage.


Two Alarm Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

($800.00) Sponsor’s name listed in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table for 8 including dinner and 8 tickets to chili cookoff.


Individual Steak Dinner Ticket
$75

($75.00) Ticket for dinner during the concert. Open Seating.


Individual Concert Only Ticket
$35

($35.00) Ticket for concert only. No dinner included and entry only after 8 PM.

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