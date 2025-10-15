Brazos County First Responders Association 3rd Annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser

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About this event
($10,000.00) Sponsor’s name to be on advertisements, signage, and social media ads, and announced during the award ceremony and opening and closing remarks for Steak Dinner and Chili Cookoff. Includes 2 sponsor tables during steak dinner and concert for a total of 16 people as well as 16 tickets to the chili cookoff. Sponsor’s name listed as Headliner sponsor in the event program.
(5,000.00) Sponsor’s name in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table at steak dinner for 8 people and 8 tickets to chili cookoff.
($1200.00) Sponsor’s name listed in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table for 8 including dinner and 8 tickets to chili cookoff. Premium sponsorship tables include wine basket at your table. Premium sponsorship tables have premium locations in front of the concert stage.
($800.00) Sponsor’s name listed in the event program and on social media. Sponsor table for 8 including dinner and 8 tickets to chili cookoff.
($75.00) Ticket for dinner during the concert. Open Seating.
($35.00) Ticket for concert only. No dinner included and entry only after 8 PM.
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