Brazos County First Responders Association 3rd Annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser

($10,000.00) Sponsor’s name to be on advertisements, signage, and social media ads, and announced during the award ceremony and opening and closing remarks for Steak Dinner and Chili Cookoff. Includes 2 sponsor tables during steak dinner and concert for a total of 16 people as well as 16 tickets to the chili cookoff. Sponsor’s name listed as Headliner sponsor in the event program.



