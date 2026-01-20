Brazos County First Responders Association

Hosted by

Brazos County First Responders Association
Sales closed

Brazos County First Responders Association's Live Auction 2026

Pick-up location

13055 E State Hwy 21, Kurten, TX 77862, USA

Crawfish Boil for 20 People
$450

Starting bid

Crawfish Boil for 20 people donated by Joe's Place. $700.00 value.

Axis Deer Hunt for 1--Millican, TX
$500

Starting bid

Axis Deer hunt in Millican Texas from October 2026--March 2027. 3500.00 Value

Custom Made Fire Pit
$150

Starting bid

Fire pit custom built by Kyler Giles. Valued at $300.00

Shark Fishing Trip for 2
$300

Starting bid

Shark Fishing trip for 2 people. $700.00 value.

African Safari Hunt for up to 8--Rockwater Adventures
$1,000

Starting bid

Up to 34, 000 value if 8 people go.

Sporting Clay/Duck Hunt for Next Duck Season
$1,000

Starting bid

$2000.00 value, must be used next duck season.

20X Felt Cowboy Hat--Catalena Hatters
$100

Starting bid

$600.00 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!