Brazos County First Responders Association's Live Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Crawfish Boil for 20 people donated by Joe's Place. $700.00 value.
Starting bid
Axis Deer hunt in Millican Texas from October 2026--March 2027. 3500.00 Value
Starting bid
Fire pit custom built by Kyler Giles. Valued at $300.00
Starting bid
Shark Fishing trip for 2 people. $700.00 value.
Starting bid
Up to 34, 000 value if 8 people go.
Starting bid
$2000.00 value, must be used next duck season.
Starting bid
$600.00 value.
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