BRHS Basketball: Jr. Wolves Basketball Camp - Summer 2026

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About this event
Best Value! Only $50/week for all 3 weeks.
Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm
Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm
Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)
Select the 2 weeks your child will attend:
Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm
Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm
Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)
Select the 1 Week your child will attend:
Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm
Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm
Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!