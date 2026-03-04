Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

About this event

BRHS Basketball: Jr. Wolves Basketball Camp - Summer 2026

4004 Toringdon Way

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

3 Weeks of Camp
$150

Best Value! Only $50/week for all 3 weeks.

Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm

Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm

Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)

2 Weeks of Camp
$115

Select the 2 weeks your child will attend:

Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm

Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm

Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)

1 Week of Camp
$75

Select the 1 Week your child will attend:

Week 1: June 29-July 2, 9am-12pm

Week 2: July 21-July 24, 9am-12pm

Week 3: Aug 3 - Aug 6, 8am-10am (K-4th Grade), 10am-12pm (5th-8th Grade)

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