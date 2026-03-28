Brea Junior High PTO's Silent Auction

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400 N Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821, USA, lunch tables
Starting bid
· Winkz Lash Bar gift certificate: $50.00
· Island Tan Gift Card:custom airbrush Spray Tan: $50.00
· PDRN hydrogel mask
· Hydrating biocellulose face mask
· Urban Decay eyeliner
· Urban Decay Razor Sharp Liquid Eyeliner: $30.00
· Some By Mi Miracle Toner
· Pacifica Future Youth Gravity Rebound: $30.00
· Rice Bran Facial Moisturizer: $50.00
· Kundal Signature Perfume & Moisturizing Soap x 3
· Urban Decay Stay Naked The Fix
Approximate Value: $250
Starting bid
· 2 large cotton beach towels
· Keep Cool quilted cooler bags (large & lunch)
· Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen lotion SPF 30
· Vacation classic spray SPF 50
· 2 Stanley can coolers
· Sunscreen lip balm
· Paddleball set
· Frisbie
Approximate Value: $125.00
Starting bid
· Organic Italian Artisan Pasta
· Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
· Villa Italia Blood Orange Soda
· CA Extra virgin olive oil
· Italian Lingue crackers
· Sun dried tomatoes
· Italian Green olives
· Rosemary nut mix
· Roasted pistachio toffee
· Aglio Seasoning blend
· Ca’ Bolani Sauvignon Blanc 2023
· 4 Pasta bowls
Approximate Value: $80.00
Starting bid
· AirPods 2nd generation: $200
· Top Golf gift card: $50
· Hydroflask: $40
· Golf Glove: $15
Approximate Value: $300.00
Starting bid
· 2 Starbucks Purple/Green Swirl Tumblers: $46
· 2 Starbucks Piano Black Stainless-Steel Tumblers: $50
· 3 Starbucks 16 oz coffee beans $50
· 2 Starbucks canned Frappuccino.
Approximate Value: $150
Starting bid
· 2 Starbucks Purple/Green Swirl Tumblers: $46
· 2 Starbucks Piano Black Stainless-Steel Tumblers: $50
· 3 Starbucks 16 oz coffee beans $50
· 2 Starbucks canned Frappuccino.
Approximate Value: $150
Starting bid
· JBL Go speaker: $30
· What do You Meme? (board game): $20
· Grounded for Life (board game): $20
· Throw blanket: $10
· Drinks , snacks & candy
Approximate Value: $ 90
Starting bid
· Bruxie gift card: $25 · Boba Flip gift card: $30
· Boba Flip boba plush key chain
· Bruno’s Gift card: $40.00
· Nothing Bundt Cake free cake: $35
· Communitea tote bag
· Communitea gift card: $25
· Blue Scoop gift card: $25
· Stagelight baseball cap
Approximate Value: $200
Starting bid
· 90 min guided in-home wine tasting by PRP Wine: $415
· 8 bottles of premium & boutique wine
· Experience for 12 people
· Wine glasses
· Smoked Gouda cheese
· Salami nuggets
· Carr’s crackers
· Plates, napkins & skewers
Approximate Value: $435
Starting bid
· 90 min guided in-home wine tasting by PRP Wine: $415
· 8 bottles of premium & boutique wine
· Experience for 12 people
· Wine glasses
· Smoked Gouda cheese
· Salami nuggets
· Carr’s crackers
· Plates, napkins & skewers
Approximate Value: $435
Starting bid
· One-month free tuition: $75
· Hart academy t-shirt
· Hart academy drawstring bag
· Cup/treats
· Makeup bag
· Pencil bag
· First class free. . Purple/green Starbucks tumbler
Approximate Value: $110
Starting bid
· Pro batting tee: $90
· Power batting system: $50
· Stride plate for power batting system: $40
Approximate Value: $180
Starting bid
· Lunch with Mr. Lamp and a friend
· Get an EXTRA 20 minutes for lunch!
· Option of inviting a friend to join
· Shakey’s Lunch: 1 L pizza, 8 pcs of chicken & mojos
· Tons of snacks, drinks & candy
Approximate Value: Priceless
Starting bid
· Prime Pizza gift card: $100
· Starbucks tumblers: $40
· Drinks, candy & snacks
Approximate Value: $140
Starting bid
· Logan O’Hoppe Autographed Baseball $100-$150
· Clippers framed collectible, Darius Miles
· Private tennis lesson w/ USPTA certified tennis instructor: $140
·
Approximate Value: $250
Starting bid
· 2 tickets, Aquarium of the Pacific: $90
· 2 Starbucks Silver Glitter Stainless steel cold cup: $ 56
· Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen lotion: $10
· Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray: $10
· Sunscreen lip balm
· Lime sparkling water
· Turquoise beach towel: $20
Approximate Value: $190
Starting bid
· Gift Certificate for 1 night stay in Traditional Guest Room
· Complimentary Self-Parking
· Guestroom Wi-Fi
· Bottle of Wine
· Wine glasses.
Relax with a one-night stay at this luxury hotel located next to Disneyland. Enjoy Disneyland fireworks from the beautiful rooftop bar/restaurant available only to hotel guests.
Optional: Have dinner at Flemmings steakhouse or award-winning Puesto restaurant, both conveniently located downstairs
Approximate Value: $300-$500
Starting bid
· 2 Vibe Series Sonic Whitening Toothbrush: $100
· 1 Black Series Sonic Whitening Toothbrush: $60
· GLAMOUR Beauty & Wellness Awards 2024
Approximate Value: $150.00
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