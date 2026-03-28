Brea Junior High PTO

Hosted by

Brea Junior High PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Brea Junior High PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

400 N Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821, USA, lunch tables

Ultimate Beauty Basket item
Ultimate Beauty Basket
$60

Starting bid

·      Winkz Lash Bar gift certificate: $50.00

·      Island Tan Gift Card:custom airbrush Spray Tan: $50.00

·      PDRN hydrogel mask

·      Hydrating biocellulose face mask

·      Urban Decay eyeliner 

·      Urban Decay Razor Sharp Liquid Eyeliner: $30.00

·      Some By Mi Miracle Toner

·      Pacifica Future Youth Gravity Rebound: $30.00

·      Rice Bran Facial Moisturizer: $50.00

·      Kundal Signature Perfume & Moisturizing Soap x 3

·      Urban Decay Stay Naked The Fix 

 

 

Approximate Value: $250

Summer Fun Beach Basket item
Summer Fun Beach Basket
$50

Starting bid

·      2 large cotton beach towels

·      Keep Cool quilted cooler bags (large & lunch)

·      Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen lotion SPF 30

·      Vacation classic spray SPF 50

·      2 Stanley can coolers

·      Sunscreen lip balm

·      Paddleball set

·      Frisbie

                  Approximate Value: $125.00

Italian Dinner Basket item
Italian Dinner Basket
$25

Starting bid

·      Organic Italian Artisan Pasta

·      Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

·      Villa Italia Blood Orange Soda

·      CA Extra virgin olive oil

·      Italian Lingue crackers

·      Sun dried tomatoes

·      Italian Green olives

·      Rosemary nut mix

·      Roasted pistachio toffee

·      Aglio Seasoning blend

·      Ca’ Bolani Sauvignon Blanc 2023

·      4 Pasta bowls

 

Approximate Value: $80.00

Air Pod/Top Golf Basket item
Air Pod/Top Golf Basket
$90

Starting bid

·      AirPods 2nd generation: $200

·      Top Golf gift card: $50

·      Hydroflask: $40

·      Golf Glove: $15

 

Approximate Value: $300.00

Starbucks Lover Basket # ONE item
Starbucks Lover Basket # ONE
$45

Starting bid

·      2 Starbucks Purple/Green Swirl Tumblers: $46

·      2 Starbucks Piano Black Stainless-Steel Tumblers: $50

·      3 Starbucks 16 oz coffee beans $50

·      2 Starbucks canned Frappuccino.

Approximate Value: $150

Starbucks Lover Basket # TWO item
Starbucks Lover Basket # TWO
$45

Starting bid

·      2 Starbucks Purple/Green Swirl Tumblers: $46

·      2 Starbucks Piano Black Stainless-Steel Tumblers: $50

·      3 Starbucks 16 oz coffee beans $50

·      2 Starbucks canned Frappuccino.

Approximate Value: $150

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

·      JBL Go speaker: $30

·      What do You Meme? (board game): $20

·      Grounded for Life (board game): $20

·      Throw blanket: $10

·      Drinks , snacks & candy 

Approximate Value:  $ 90

Best of Brea Basket item
Best of Brea Basket
$60

Starting bid

·      Bruxie gift card: $25 ·      Boba Flip gift card: $30

·      Boba Flip boba plush key chain 

·      Bruno’s Gift card: $40.00

·      Nothing Bundt Cake free cake: $35

·      Communitea tote bag 

·      Communitea gift card: $25

·      Blue Scoop gift card: $25

·      Stagelight baseball cap

Approximate Value: $200

In Home Wine Tasting Basket # ONE item
In Home Wine Tasting Basket # ONE
$70

Starting bid

·      90 min guided in-home wine tasting by PRP Wine:  $415

·      8 bottles of premium & boutique wine

·      Experience for 12 people 

·      Wine glasses

·      Smoked Gouda cheese

·      Salami nuggets

·      Carr’s crackers

·      Plates, napkins & skewers 

Approximate Value: $435

In Home Wine Tasting Basket # TWO item
In Home Wine Tasting Basket # TWO
$70

Starting bid

·      90 min guided in-home wine tasting by PRP Wine:  $415

·      8 bottles of premium & boutique wine

·      Experience for 12 people 

·      Wine glasses

·      Smoked Gouda cheese

·      Salami nuggets

·      Carr’s crackers

·      Plates, napkins & skewers 

Approximate Value: $435

Hart Academy Dance Basket 💜💚🖤 item
Hart Academy Dance Basket 💜💚🖤
$30

Starting bid

·      One-month free tuition: $75

·      Hart academy t-shirt

·      Hart academy drawstring bag

·      Cup/treats

·      Makeup bag

·      Pencil bag

·      First class free. . Purple/green Starbucks tumbler

Approximate Value: $110

Baseball Rotor System USA Basket item
Baseball Rotor System USA Basket
$50

Starting bid

·      Pro batting tee: $90

·      Power batting system: $50

·      Stride plate for power batting system: $40 

 

Approximate Value: $180

Lunch with Mr. Lamp the G.O.A.T item
Lunch with Mr. Lamp the G.O.A.T
$20

Starting bid

 ·      Lunch with Mr. Lamp and a friend

·      Get an EXTRA 20 minutes for lunch!

·      Option of inviting a friend to join

·      Shakey’s Lunch: 1 L pizza, 8 pcs of chicken & mojos

·      Tons of snacks, drinks & candy

 

Approximate Value: Priceless 


Prime Pizza Basket item
Prime Pizza Basket
$40

Starting bid

·      Prime Pizza gift card: $100

·      Starbucks tumblers: $40 

·      Drinks, candy & snacks

Approximate Value: $140

Sports/Signed Sports Memorabilia item
Sports/Signed Sports Memorabilia
$70

Starting bid

·      Logan O’Hoppe Autographed Baseball $100-$150

·      Clippers framed collectible, Darius Miles

·      Private tennis lesson w/ USPTA certified tennis instructor: $140

·       

Approximate Value: $250

Aquarium of the Pacific item
Aquarium of the Pacific
$55

Starting bid

·      2 tickets, Aquarium of the Pacific: $90

·      2 Starbucks Silver Glitter Stainless steel cold cup: $ 56

·      Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen lotion: $10

·      Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray: $10

·      Sunscreen lip balm

·      Lime sparkling water

·      Turquoise beach towel: $20

 

Approximate Value: $190

Westin Anaheim Resort R&R Basket item
Westin Anaheim Resort R&R Basket
$80

Starting bid

·      Gift Certificate for 1 night stay in Traditional Guest Room

·      Complimentary Self-Parking

·      Guestroom Wi-Fi

·      Bottle of Wine

·      Wine glasses.

Relax with a one-night stay at this luxury hotel located next to Disneyland. Enjoy Disneyland fireworks from the beautiful rooftop bar/restaurant available only to hotel guests.

Optional: Have dinner at Flemmings steakhouse or award-winning Puesto restaurant, both conveniently located downstairs 

 

Approximate Value: $300-$500

Bright Smiles Basket item
Bright Smiles Basket
$45

Starting bid

·      2 Vibe Series Sonic Whitening Toothbrush: $100

·      1 Black Series Sonic Whitening Toothbrush: $60

·      GLAMOUR Beauty & Wellness Awards 2024

 

Approximate Value: $150.00

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