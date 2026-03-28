Brea Junior High PTO's Silent Auction

· Gift Certificate for 1 night stay in Traditional Guest Room

· Complimentary Self-Parking

· Guestroom Wi-Fi

· Bottle of Wine

· Wine glasses.

Relax with a one-night stay at this luxury hotel located next to Disneyland. Enjoy Disneyland fireworks from the beautiful rooftop bar/restaurant available only to hotel guests.

Optional: Have dinner at Flemmings steakhouse or award-winning Puesto restaurant, both conveniently located downstairs

Approximate Value: $300-$500