Bread of Life Ministry, Inc Sunday Community Fundraiser

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About this event
Show off your cars and be creative! Prizes, dash plaques and more for your entry! If you register your car by August 17th, you receive $5 off general entrants fee! Help us help others by your participation.
10am - FREE - Community Cowboy Church, for all our area churches to come together in fellowship, with The Gathering Place Christian Church, featuring Bishop Jimmy Tyson and the Gathering Place Christian church band and choir from Murfreesboro, TN
Lunch will be available with hamburgers and hotdog plates and drinks immediately after Community Cowboy Church. Adults - $10. Children under 10 - $5.
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