Bread Of Life Ministry Inc

Hosted by

Bread Of Life Ministry Inc

About this event

Bread of Life Ministry, Inc Sunday Community Fundraiser

401 IN-68

Lynnville, IN 47619, USA

Car Cruise In entry fee
$25

Show off your cars and be creative! Prizes, dash plaques and more for your entry! If you register your car by August 17th, you receive $5 off general entrants fee! Help us help others by your participation.

Community Cowboy Church
Free

10am - FREE - Community Cowboy Church, for all our area churches to come together in fellowship, with The Gathering Place Christian Church, featuring Bishop Jimmy Tyson and the Gathering Place Christian church band and choir from Murfreesboro, TN

Lunch Available
$10

Lunch will be available with hamburgers and hotdog plates and drinks immediately after Community Cowboy Church. Adults - $10. Children under 10 - $5.

Add a donation for Bread Of Life Ministry Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!