Breads, Desserts, Pizza and more... Holiday Shop

Classic Fresh Homemade White Bread
$7

Delicious, classic homemade bread.

50% Whole Wheat Homemade Bread
$7

Fresh, healthy, and flavorful. Perfect for toasting.

Large Treble Clef Light Catcher item
$10

Beautiful 7 3/4" diameter light catcher to remind us of the joys of music.

Three Mini Loaves 50% Whole Wheat
$8

Perfect for a small family meal or to put half a loaf in your lunchbox

Italian Seasoned Homemade Bread
$8

A mouth-watering combination of Italian seasoning and onion in a homemade white bread.

Christmas Cranberry/Lemon Swirl
$10

Sweet cranberries rolled with tart lemon zest on a white bread spiral. Fabulous!

Holiday Cinnamon Swirl
$8

Irresistible buttery sweet cinnamon baked on a white bread spiral.

Five Chocolate Brownies
$5

Yummy, chocolatey dependable treats

8 Pink Crackle-top Cookies
$10

Add a fun color to your cookie plates this year. These cake mix cookies must be baked just right to get the crackle-top.

Two Fresh U- bake Personal Pepperoni Pizzas
$10

With plenty of pepperoni and cheese, these pizzas are a winner.

Boboli crust.

Two Fresh U-bake Personal Cheese Pizzas
$10

Made with Boboli crust, topped with red sauce and three cheeses

Two Fresh U-bake Personal Herb and Cheese Pizzas
$10

Delicious herbs mixed with mozzerella cheese on a basil-pesto base

Charcuterie Tray item
$12

Ready for a break from sweets? Here is a delicious savory combo.

Gift-ready.

8 oz White Peppermint Bark
$8

Crushed candy canes sprinkled on thin pieces of white chocolate bark are a hit at every party! Packaged for gifting.

Four Fabulous Fudge Puddles item
$5

2" cookie cups filled with chocolate. Great for cookie platters or sharing with a friend. Packaged for gifting.

Holiday Spiced Cider Quart
$15

You know the holidays have arrived when you sip this warm, flavorful drink on a cold morning.

6 oz Plain White Paper Cups, Sleeve of 50
$10

Everyone can write their name on their cup. Perfect for kids. Fun to decorate. Comfortably holds 3/4 cup liquid. No more sinks full of used cups to wash during the holidays!

12 oz Plain White Paper Cups, Sleeve of 100
$15

Fun for adults to decorate. Comfortably holds more than 1 cup liquid. Save yourself from washing so many dishes this Christmas!

5 Gingerbread Men with Frosting Kit (5" tall)
$12

Perfect for parties! Comes with filled bag of white frosting and tip.

Christmas Cookie Variety Kit
$20

A baker's dozen delicious sugar cookies. Christmas shapes with a full container of Betty Crocker Vanilla Frosting and two frosting bags and a tip!

A Beautiful 3" Wooden Christmas Ornament item
$5

Rustic layered wooden ornament with detailed Nativity photo. At pickup these will be selected on first-come-first-served basis. No worries, they are all beautiful!

Packaged for gifting.

Electronic Piano Keyboard
$120

66 full sized keys, volume control, several instrument sounds, recorded songs. Rechargeable USB

Add a donation for Movin' UP Music

$

