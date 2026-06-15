Break It Down to Build You Up Store

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Orders requiring shipping must also add the Shipping Fee item to their cart.
Available in Extra Small, Small, Medium, Large, and XL.
Thank you for supporting Break It Down to Build You Up, Inc. Your purchase helps us build the foundation of our organization and supports our mission to serve the community.
Destroy the Doubt. Elevate Yourself.
Orders requiring shipping must also add the Shipping Fee item to their cart.
Available in 1XL, 2XL and 3XL.
Due to increased production costs for extended sizes, 1XL, 2XL, and 3XL shirts are offered at a slightly higher contribution level.
Thank you for supporting Break It Down to Build You Up, Inc. Your purchase helps us build the foundation of our organization and supports our mission to serve the community.
Destroy the Doubt. Elevate Yourself.
Select this item if your order requires shipping. Local pickup and local delivery do not require a shipping fee.
Not interested in a shirt? You can still support Break It Down to Build You Up, Inc. with a Founding Supporter Contribution.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!