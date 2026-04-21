Breaking the Silence Fest SC (PAY-WHAT-YOU-WANT General Admission)

GENERAL ADMISSION ONLY; NOT A SEAT IN THE AMPHITHEATER

For free entry, you'll have access to the fairgrounds and all of the activities and will be able to hear the music and see the stage from screens, but not be in front of the music. To get a seat in the amphitheater, which also includes fairgrounds access, purchase an AMP ticket through the link on the events page at Honoring Julian. Those tickets will range in price from about $10-$67 for VIP.