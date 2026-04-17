Oct. 3, 2026 DV AWARENESS MONTH EVENT TICKETS & SPONSORSHIPS

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $44 off with the Early Bird ticket. Includes badge, workbook, gift bag, breakfast, lunch, mid-afternoon refreshments, door prizes, and all sessions.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes badge, workbook, gift bag, breakfast, lunch, mid-afternoon refreshments, door prizes, and all sessions.
If tickets are not sold out, we will sell the remaining at the door. Estimated time of wait is 15 minutes to register, print badge, gather workbook, program, gift bag and other items needed for event.
Table, chairs, tent sign, two badges, door prize box, listing in program and social media. Dedicated time throughout the day for breaks for attendees to visit vendors. Vendor gift bag, lunch, beverages, snacks, and networking.
Full page 8 1/2 x 11 ad in Program Book.
Bundle the 8 1/2 x 11 full page program book ad with a vendor table package for $50 off.
Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event lunch. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.
Table, chairs, tent sign, two badges, door prize box, listing in program and social media. Dedicated time throughout the day for breaks for attendees to visit author tables. Sell and sign books. Vendor gift bag, lunch, beverages, snacks, and networking.
Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event breakfast. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.
Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event mid-afternoon refreshments. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.
Social media recognition before, during, and after the event. Program book placement as a sponsor with logo. Two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or keep.
Social media recognition before, during, and after the event. Program book placement as a sponsor with logo. Two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or keep.
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