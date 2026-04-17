Healing Through Action

Hosted by

Healing Through Action

About this event

Oct. 3, 2026 DV AWARENESS MONTH EVENT TICKETS & SPONSORSHIPS

4201 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

Early Bird ENDS JUNE 15, 2026
$55
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for $44 off with the Early Bird ticket. Includes badge, workbook, gift bag, breakfast, lunch, mid-afternoon refreshments, door prizes, and all sessions.

General Admission (select this option beginning 6/16/26)
$99

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes badge, workbook, gift bag, breakfast, lunch, mid-afternoon refreshments, door prizes, and all sessions.

Pay at the door (if not sold out)
$150

If tickets are not sold out, we will sell the remaining at the door. Estimated time of wait is 15 minutes to register, print badge, gather workbook, program, gift bag and other items needed for event.

Vendor Table
$100

Table, chairs, tent sign, two badges, door prize box, listing in program and social media. Dedicated time throughout the day for breaks for attendees to visit vendors. Vendor gift bag, lunch, beverages, snacks, and networking.

Program Book Ad
$100

Full page 8 1/2 x 11 ad in Program Book.

BUNDLE Program Book Ad + Vendor Table for $50 off
$150

Bundle the 8 1/2 x 11 full page program book ad with a vendor table package for $50 off.

LUNCH SPONSOR: Beverages, lunch, and dessert
$5,000

Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event lunch. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.

Author's Table | October 3, 2026 Event
$100

Table, chairs, tent sign, two badges, door prize box, listing in program and social media. Dedicated time throughout the day for breaks for attendees to visit author tables. Sell and sign books. Vendor gift bag, lunch, beverages, snacks, and networking.

BREAKFAST SPONSOR: Coffee, tea, juice, continental breakfast
$3,500

Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event breakfast. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.

MID-AFTERNOON Sodas, Teas, Lemonade, Salty & Sweet Snacks
$2,500

Signage with your name and logo acknowledging your sponsorship for the event mid-afternoon refreshments. Social media graphic created and posted before, during and after on social media. Listing in the Program Book as a sponsor. Up to two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or bring someone with you to attend event.

GIFT BAG SPONSOR
$2,500

Social media recognition before, during, and after the event. Program book placement as a sponsor with logo. Two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or keep.

Program Book Printing
$3,500

Social media recognition before, during, and after the event. Program book placement as a sponsor with logo. Two tickets to event to sell, giveaway, or keep.

Add a donation for Healing Through Action

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!