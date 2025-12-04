Breakaway to the Big Game: Win NFL Tickets in Vegas and Support LAHA 10U Team

**Exciting Opportunity: Win NFL Tickets in Las Vegas While Supporting the LAHA 10U Team!**





We invite you to purchase a raffle ticket for just **$20** for your chance to win an exceptional prize package. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Los Alamos Hockey Association (LAHA) 10U Team.





**Prize Package Includes:**

- **Two Tickets** to an NFL game

- **Two LAHA Team Shirts**

- **Two Cups**

- **Two Wine Tumblers**

- **Two Keychains**

- **Two Towels**





**Drawing Details:**

- **Date:** December 13th at 6 PM

- **Location:** Los Alamos

- **Note:** You do not need to be present to win.





Your participation not only gives you the opportunity to experience the excitement of the NFL but also directly contributes to the development of our young athletes. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to support the LAHA 10U Team—purchase your ticket today!