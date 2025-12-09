Long Beach Blast

Hosted by

Long Beach Blast

About this event

Breakfast BLAST 2026

6201 Appian Way

Long Beach, CA 90803, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

As a Title Sponsor you receive: Two front-row tables at the Event, Title Sponsor Recognition in Program

Premium Signage on all event materials- Logo on BLAST Website Social media recognition. Support recognized in Annual Report.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

As a Platinum Sponsor you receive: One table of eight at the event, Signage at the Event, Logo on BLAST

Website, Recognition Before and During Event.

Premiere Table, and support recognized in Annual Report.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

As a Gold Sponsor you receive: One table of eight at the event, Signage at the event, Social media recognition, Recognition Event Day materials, and support recognized in Annual Report

Silver Sponsor
$1,250

As a Silver Sponsor you receive: One table of eight at the event and

recognition in Event Program

Individual Ticket
$50
Add a donation for Long Beach Blast

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!