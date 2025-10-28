National Diamondback Pharmacy Alumni Council Inc

Breakfast for Dinner Fundraiser Event

Adult Ticket (12+ years of age)
$20

Enjoy unlimited pancakes, breakfast meats (bacon, sausage, turkey sausage), and beverages buffet style.

Child Ticket (ages 5-11 years of age)
$10

Mimosa Carafe (ages 21+ only)
$25

Enjoy a large mimosa carafe with your choice of flavors: Peach, Strawberry, Blueberry, Classic, Cranberry, or Pineapple

General Donation
$50

Show your financial support if you are unable to attend the in-person event.

