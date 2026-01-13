Breakfast with Beth Brickell

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About this event
Join Beth Brickell, actress, producer, director, and author of “William and Mary Brickell: Founders of Miami and Fort Lauderdale,” for a special breakfast at the New River Inn Museum of History!
Get an exclusive insight into how her namesake curiosity sparked a journey to discover how our founders transformed a frontier settlement into South Florida’s thriving urban center.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!