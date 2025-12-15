Wackadoo! A Very Special Breakfast with Bluey
You're invited to an unforgettable morning of fun, imagination, and delicious food hosted by the Guthrie Opportunity Center!
Get ready to do the "Grannies Dance" and perfect your "Keepy Uppy" skills because Bluey is coming to town! Bring the whole family for a heartwarming character breakfast experience.
- Date & Time: Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
- Location: The GO Center Event Center, 900 Nutter Drive
- Tickets: $25 per person
Your Morning Adventure Includes:
- A scrumptious, catered breakfast buffet for all ages.
- Exclusive Meet & Greets and Photo Opportunities with Bluey!
- Interactive Fun: Dancing, kid-friendly games, and themed activities.
- A chance to support the GO Center's life-changing mission.
