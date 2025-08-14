Breakfast with Buddy the Elf

6050 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

Session 1: Breakfast with Buddy (9a - 10:50a)
$10

Both sessions will offer the same programming and experiences — we’re simply spreading things out to make the space more comfortable and enjoyable for everyone. Doors will open at 9 a.m., and we kindly ask that all guests exit by 10:50 a.m.

Session 1: UNDER 3 FREE - Breakfast with Buddy (9a-10:50a)
free

KIDS UNDER 3 are FREE!!!! However, to make sure we have enough fun resources for all, we need you to grab them a ticket (please and thank you!)

Session 2: Breakfast with Buddy (11:10a - 1p)
$10

Both sessions will offer the same programming and experiences — we’re simply spreading things out to make the space more comfortable and enjoyable for everyone. Doors will open at 11:10 a.m. and we kindly ask that all guests exit by 1 p.m.

Session 2: UNDER 3 FREE - Breakfast with Buddy (11:10a-1p)
free

KIDS UNDER 3 are FREE!!!! However, to make sure we have enough fun resources for all, we need you to grab them a ticket (please and thank you!)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing