Breakfast with Cinderella

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About this event
Your ticket goes beyond the fairy tale ( Ticket Includes )
~Breakfast Bites
~Visit with the Ensemble of Cinderella
~ 1 Professional picture with Cinderella & The Golden Carriage
Goodies Bags, Make Your Own Wand or Mirror, Hair Station and more events will be set up for additional purchase.
Goodies Bags, Make Your Own Wand or Mirror, Hair Station and more events will be set up for additional purchase. and a Raffle for a Disney Kendra Scott Item, sponsored by Covault Realty Group!
$
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