Tomas Theatre Boosters

Hosted by

Tomas Theatre Boosters

About this event

Breakfast with Cinderella

24945 Easton Ramsey Wy

Richmond, TX 77406, USA

General Admission
$15

Your ticket goes beyond the fairy tale ( Ticket Includes ) 

~Breakfast Bites 

~Visit with the Ensemble of Cinderella 

~ 1 Professional picture with Cinderella & The Golden Carriage 


Goodies Bags, Make Your Own Wand or Mirror, Hair Station and more events will be set up for additional purchase. 

Event Station/ Raffle Tickets
$5

Goodies Bags, Make Your Own Wand or Mirror, Hair Station and more events will be set up for additional purchase. and a Raffle for a Disney Kendra Scott Item, sponsored by Covault Realty Group!

Add a donation for Tomas Theatre Boosters

$

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