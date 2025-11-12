Breakfast with Santa - 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Adult Admission (ages 17+)
Child Admission (ages 4-16)
Child Ticket Policy:
Child tickets require the purchase of at least one (1) adult ticket per order. This ensures all children are accompanied by an adult during the event. Thank you for helping us keep the event safe and enjoyable for everyone!
Early Bird Baby/Toddler Admission (ages 0-3)
Please Note:
Babies and toddlers may attend for free, but each order is limited to two (2) free baby/toddler tickets per adult ticket purchased. This helps us ensure we have enough seating, food, and activities prepared for everyone attending the event. Thank you for your understanding!
🎄 CWCTC Foundation Festival of Trees Raffle 🎄
Get into the holiday spirit with our Festival of Trees Raffle! Each tree has been beautifully decorated by CWCTC programs and student groups, showcasing creativity, craftsmanship, and festive flair. Every tree is unique — and ready to bring holiday cheer to your home!
🎟️ Ticket Prices:
1 for $3
2 for $5
5 for $10
🏆 Winners Announced: December 15
🎁 Tree Pickup Deadline: December 19
(Trees and decorations will be carefully boxed for easy transport.)
Don’t miss your chance to take home a one-of-a-kind holiday tree while supporting the CWCTC Foundation. Your participation helps fund opportunities that make a difference for our students.
✨ Let’s make this holiday season merry, bright, and full of CWCTC pride!
