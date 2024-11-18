Breakfast with Santa, Pike Autism Support Services (PASS)

This ticket admits one adult (non child, non person with IDD/Autism) to Pike Autism Support Services Breakfast with Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event as well as breakfast with Santa.
This ticket admits one adult (non child, non person with IDD/Autism) to Pike Autism Support Services Breakfast with Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event as well as breakfast with Santa.
Child/Individual with Autism/IDD
$2
This ticket admits one child or adult with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (Autism, Down Syndrome, etc). This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa.
This ticket admits one child or adult with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (Autism, Down Syndrome, etc). This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa.
Sibling/family member
$2
This ticket admits one child or other family member who wishes to receive a gift from Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa.
This ticket admits one child or other family member who wishes to receive a gift from Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa.
Sponsor a Friend
$15
Please select this ticket if you would like to sponsor the purchase of a gift for a child/individual with Autism IDD attending this event (charitable receipt provided)
Please select this ticket if you would like to sponsor the purchase of a gift for a child/individual with Autism IDD attending this event (charitable receipt provided)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!