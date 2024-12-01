Breakfast with Santa

Individual ticket is good for one adult or child admission into the event.
Breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice.
Get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus before you head out for your holiday shopping!
Family ticket
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Add a donation for River Rats Swim Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!