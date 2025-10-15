Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

Hosted by

Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

About this event

Breakfast with Santa

3000 Gateway Campus Blvd

Monroeville, PA 15146, USA

Adult Breakfast
$10

Enjoy a delicious breakfast 🍳🥞 to start your morning right!
Have fun with holiday games 🎲 and creative crafts ✂️🎨 for kids of all ages.
Don’t forget to stop by for a photo with Santa 📸🎅 — the perfect keepsake of your holiday memories!

Join us for a joyful, family-friendly event full of laughter, cheer, and Christmas spirit! ❄️🦌✨

Child Breakfast (2 and under are free)
$5

Enjoy a delicious breakfast 🍳🥞 to start your morning right!
Have fun with holiday games 🎲 and creative crafts ✂️🎨 for kids of all ages.
Don’t forget to stop by for a photo with Santa 📸🎅 — the perfect keepsake of your holiday memories!

Join us for a joyful, family-friendly event full of laughter, cheer, and Christmas spirit! ❄️🦌✨

Add a donation for Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!