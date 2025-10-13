Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a FREE hot breakfast, a special performance by the Alma Intermediate School Honor Choir, and a photo opportunity with Santa!
Kids can also write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafts and activities.
Donations are welcome and will directly support our Angel Tree Program.
Secure your spot at our Holiday Market and showcase your products to families and shoppers enjoying the Breakfast with Santa event! This is a great opportunity to promote your business, sell holiday gifts, and connect with the community.
Includes:
All booth fees support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills Angel Tree Program, helping local children receive gifts this holiday season.
