Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market 2025

410 E Main St

Alma, AR 72921, USA

🎅 Breakfast with Santa – Free Admission
Free

Enjoy a FREE hot breakfast, a special performance by the Alma Intermediate School Honor Choir, and a photo opportunity with Santa!


Kids can also write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafts and activities.


Donations are welcome and will directly support our Angel Tree Program.

🎁 Vendor Booth
$35

Secure your spot at our Holiday Market and showcase your products to families and shoppers enjoying the Breakfast with Santa event! This is a great opportunity to promote your business, sell holiday gifts, and connect with the community.

Includes:

  • One 10’x10’ booth space
  • Access to electricity (if needed – limited availability)
  • Setup begins at 7:30 AM; event opens at 9:00 AM

All booth fees support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills Angel Tree Program, helping local children receive gifts this holiday season.

