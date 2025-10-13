Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market 2025

Secure your spot at our Holiday Market and showcase your products to families and shoppers enjoying the Breakfast with Santa event! This is a great opportunity to promote your business, sell holiday gifts, and connect with the community.



Includes:

One 10’x10’ booth space

Access to electricity (if needed – limited availability)

Setup begins at 7:30 AM; event opens at 9:00 AM

All booth fees support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills Angel Tree Program, helping local children receive gifts this holiday season.