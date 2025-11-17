PASS Breakfast with Santa - 2025

Hosted by
About this event
415 4th St, Milford, PA 18337
This ticket admits one adult (non child, non person with IDD/Autism) to Pike Autism Support Services Breakfast with Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event as well as breakfast with Santa.
This ticket admits one child or adult with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (Autism, Down Syndrome, etc). This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa. Children under 3 are free.
This ticket admits one child or other family member who wishes to receive a gift from Santa. This ticket includes admission to the event, breakfast, refreshments, a photo with Santa, and a personalized gift from Santa.
Please select this ticket if you would like to sponsor the purchase of a gift for a child/individual with Autism IDD attending this event (charitable receipt provided)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!