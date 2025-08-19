2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

Own a piece of Texas Rangers history with this official MLB authenticated baseball personally signed by Chris Martin, one of the Rangers’ standout pitchers. This rare collectible isn’t just for die-hard Rangers fans — it’s a conversation starter, a display centerpiece, and a true keepsake from the big leagues.





The ball comes with an MLB Certificate of Authenticity, complete with hologram verification, guaranteeing its legitimacy straight from the source. Whether you’re adding to your sports memorabilia collection or gifting it to a lifelong Rangers fan, this signed ball is a home run waiting to happen.