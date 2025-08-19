2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

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Own a piece of Texas Rangers history with this official MLB authenticated baseball personally signed by Chris Martin, one of the Rangers’ standout pitchers. This rare collectible isn’t just for die-hard Rangers fans — it’s a conversation starter, a display centerpiece, and a true keepsake from the big leagues.
The ball comes with an MLB Certificate of Authenticity, complete with hologram verification, guaranteeing its legitimacy straight from the source. Whether you’re adding to your sports memorabilia collection or gifting it to a lifelong Rangers fan, this signed ball is a home run waiting to happen.
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A timeless tribute to music legends, this framed collectible features The Beatles in a rare 1964 photograph enjoying a round of golf, paired with a replica concert ticket from their historic U.S. tour. Accented with engraved nameplates and facsimile signatures of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, this elegant piece captures the charm and spirit of the Fab Four.
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A must-have for any Beatles fan or collector of music history.
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Celebrate the glory days of America’s Team with this collector’s piece honoring Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin — the legendary trio who defined a dynasty.
This professionally framed display features game tickets, an iconic photo of The Big Three, and a genuine piece of the final Texas Stadium turf (Certificate of Authenticity included). A must-have for any Cowboys fan who treasures the team’s championship legacy.
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Own a real piece of Cowboys history!
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A stunning tribute to one of the most celebrated artists of our time, this framed piece features Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album art, surrounded by imagery from her most iconic eras — from Fearless to Midnights. Professionally framed with an engraved biography plaque, it captures the evolution and artistry of a true music legend.
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A timeless display for any collector or fan who’s followed Taylor’s journey — from country beginnings to global icon.
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Celebrate generations of Aggie pride with this stunning framed tribute to Texas A&M University. Featuring a detailed felt banner showcasing historic team logos and the phrase Gig ’Em Aggies, this piece also includes classic photos highlighting iconic moments and traditions—from the Junction Boys to the 12th Man.
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A timeless display for any proud member of the Aggie family. Whoop!
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Celebrate Texas pride with this detailed 3D wood replica of Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, home of the Longhorns. Professionally framed and accented with classic UT game photos, this piece is the perfect centerpiece for any Longhorn fan.
Details:
Hook ’em Horns!
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Show your school pride with this detailed 3D wood replica of McLane Stadium, home of the Baylor Bears. Beautifully framed and accented with classic Baylor football photos, this piece captures the excitement and tradition of game day in Waco.
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A perfect addition for any Baylor fan’s home, office, or game room. Sic ’Em Bears!
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Great Scott! Relive the adventure of Back to the Future with this iconic framed collectible featuring the famous OUTATIME California license plate, Grays Sports Almanac, and replica driver’s licenses from Marty McFly and Doc Brown. A must-have for movie buffs and fans of the time-traveling DeLorean!
Details:
A perfect conversation piece for any film lover’s home theater, office, or collection.
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Celebrate Dallas sports greatness with this striking framed tribute featuring replica championship rings, vintage tickets, and iconic photos from the city’s legendary teams.
Beautifully crafted and ready to hang, this collector’s piece honors the Mavericks, Stars, Rangers, and Cowboys—perfect for any fan cave or office.
Approx. size: 24” x 24” — a bold reminder that Dallas is truly a City of Champions.
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A show-stopping collector’s item for any Swift fan, this vibrant pink acoustic guitar features a certified autograph from Taylor Swift, authenticated by James Spence Authentication (JSA #AZ09514) and verified through spenceloa.com.
The guitar includes imagery from her Tortured Poets Department album, making it both a stunning display piece and a tribute to one of the most influential artists of our time.
Details:
A rare opportunity to own a verified piece of music history — the ultimate centerpiece for any Swiftie’s collection.
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