Wildcat Band Corp

Hosted by

Wildcat Band Corp

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Breakfast with Santa Silent Auction

Pick-up location

901 Wildcat Way, Kennedale, TX 76060, USA

Signed Chris Martin Texas Rangers Baseball item
Signed Chris Martin Texas Rangers Baseball item
Signed Chris Martin Texas Rangers Baseball item
Signed Chris Martin Texas Rangers Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Own a piece of Texas Rangers history with this official MLB authenticated baseball personally signed by Chris Martin, one of the Rangers’ standout pitchers. This rare collectible isn’t just for die-hard Rangers fans — it’s a conversation starter, a display centerpiece, and a true keepsake from the big leagues.


The ball comes with an MLB Certificate of Authenticity, complete with hologram verification, guaranteeing its legitimacy straight from the source. Whether you’re adding to your sports memorabilia collection or gifting it to a lifelong Rangers fan, this signed ball is a home run waiting to happen.

The Beatles – “On the Green” Framed Display item
The Beatles – “On the Green” Framed Display item
The Beatles – “On the Green” Framed Display
$160

Starting bid

A timeless tribute to music legends, this framed collectible features The Beatles in a rare 1964 photograph enjoying a round of golf, paired with a replica concert ticket from their historic U.S. tour. Accented with engraved nameplates and facsimile signatures of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, this elegant piece captures the charm and spirit of the Fab Four.


Details:

  • Professionally framed and matted display
  • Includes replica ticket and printed autographs
  • Approx. 24" x 20" – ready to hang

A must-have for any Beatles fan or collector of music history.

Cowboys “The Big Three” Framed Display with Authentic Turf item
Cowboys “The Big Three” Framed Display with Authentic Turf item
Cowboys “The Big Three” Framed Display with Authentic Turf
$160

Starting bid

Celebrate the glory days of America’s Team with this collector’s piece honoring Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin — the legendary trio who defined a dynasty.


This professionally framed display features game tickets, an iconic photo of The Big Three, and a genuine piece of the final Texas Stadium turf (Certificate of Authenticity included). A must-have for any Cowboys fan who treasures the team’s championship legacy.


Details:

  • Includes authenticated turf from Texas Stadium (1996–2008)
  • Features replica tickets and player imagery
  • Ready to hang – approx. 32" x 20"

Own a real piece of Cowboys history!

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department” Framed Album item
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department” Framed Album
$195

Starting bid

A stunning tribute to one of the most celebrated artists of our time, this framed piece features Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album art, surrounded by imagery from her most iconic eras — from Fearless to Midnights. Professionally framed with an engraved biography plaque, it captures the evolution and artistry of a true music legend.

 

Details:

  • Features The Tortured Poets Department album artwork
  • Includes all major album covers from Swift’s career
  • Elegant metallic frame and professional matting
  • Approx. 24" x 24" – ready to hang

A timeless display for any collector or fan who’s followed Taylor’s journey — from country beginnings to global icon.

Texas A&M Aggies Heritage Framed Display item
Texas A&M Aggies Heritage Framed Display
$225

Starting bid

Celebrate generations of Aggie pride with this stunning framed tribute to Texas A&M University. Featuring a detailed felt banner showcasing historic team logos and the phrase Gig ’Em Aggies, this piece also includes classic photos highlighting iconic moments and traditions—from the Junction Boys to the 12th Man.

Details:

  • Premium felt banner with embroidered logos
  • Historic Aggie photos and traditions montage
  • Professionally framed and ready to hang – approx. 36" x 18"

A timeless display for any proud member of the Aggie family. Whoop!

Texas Longhorns 3D Stadium Display item
Texas Longhorns 3D Stadium Display
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate Texas pride with this detailed 3D wood replica of Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, home of the Longhorns. Professionally framed and accented with classic UT game photos, this piece is the perfect centerpiece for any Longhorn fan.


Details:

  • 3D layered wood stadium model
  • Official team imagery and logo
  • Ready to hang – approx. 24" x 18"

Hook ’em Horns!

Baylor Bears – McLane Stadium 3D Display item
Baylor Bears – McLane Stadium 3D Display
$250

Starting bid

Show your school pride with this detailed 3D wood replica of McLane Stadium, home of the Baylor Bears. Beautifully framed and accented with classic Baylor football photos, this piece captures the excitement and tradition of game day in Waco.


Details:

  • Intricate layered wood stadium model
  • Official Baylor logo and imagery
  • Professionally framed and ready to hang – approx. 24" x 18"

A perfect addition for any Baylor fan’s home, office, or game room. Sic ’Em Bears!

Back to the Future – “OUTATIME” Collector’s Display item
Back to the Future – “OUTATIME” Collector’s Display
$495

Starting bid

Great Scott! Relive the adventure of Back to the Future with this iconic framed collectible featuring the famous OUTATIME California license plate, Grays Sports Almanac, and replica driver’s licenses from Marty McFly and Doc Brown. A must-have for movie buffs and fans of the time-traveling DeLorean!

Details:

  • Includes replica props from the classic film
  • Professionally framed and matted for display
  • Approx. 22" x 18" – ready to hang

A perfect conversation piece for any film lover’s home theater, office, or collection.

Dallas City of Champions Display item
Dallas City of Champions Display item
Dallas City of Champions Display
$595

Starting bid

Celebrate Dallas sports greatness with this striking framed tribute featuring replica championship rings, vintage tickets, and iconic photos from the city’s legendary teams.


Beautifully crafted and ready to hang, this collector’s piece honors the Mavericks, Stars, Rangers, and Cowboys—perfect for any fan cave or office.


Approx. size: 24” x 24” — a bold reminder that Dallas is truly a City of Champions.

Taylor Swift – Autographed Acoustic Guitar (JSA Certified) item
Taylor Swift – Autographed Acoustic Guitar (JSA Certified) item
Taylor Swift – Autographed Acoustic Guitar (JSA Certified) item
Taylor Swift – Autographed Acoustic Guitar (JSA Certified)
$1,250

Starting bid

A show-stopping collector’s item for any Swift fan, this vibrant pink acoustic guitar features a certified autograph from Taylor Swift, authenticated by James Spence Authentication (JSA #AZ09514) and verified through spenceloa.com.


The guitar includes imagery from her Tortured Poets Department album, making it both a stunning display piece and a tribute to one of the most influential artists of our time.


Details:

  • Authentic Taylor Swift signature (JSA-verified, #AZ09514)
  • Verification available at spenceloa.com
  • Full-size pink acoustic guitar featuring The Tortured Poets Department artwork
  • Display-ready and ideal for collectors
  • Guitar Stand Not Included

A rare opportunity to own a verified piece of music history — the ultimate centerpiece for any Swiftie’s collection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!