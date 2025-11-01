Breakfast With Santa Silent Auction

Hosted by
$160 VALUE: 40”x48” Handmade Granny Square Quilt in earth tones donated by Amber Hodges & Candy Wingate. Basket donated by Alma’s Atticfull. Contains clear glass teapot, assorted specialty teas, Best Nana Ever tea cup with lid and long gold tone stirrer, 1 bag “Chesapeake Bay Blend ”Firehouse Coffee and frequent customer card (donated by Firehouse Coffee, Ft. Monroe), meditation candle, Midnight Jasmine scented Yankee candle, Gifts From the Sea book by Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Vera Bradley notecards, and Monetta cream filled wafer rolls, and floral eyeglass pouch.
$180 VALUE: 40”x48” Handmade patriotic quilt donated by Amber Hodges & Candy Wingate. Basket donated by Alma’s Atticfull. Contains 12” sequined Uncle Sam nutcracker, Americana 13”x 70” table runner with stars cutwork design, 4 piece set set of 8” patriotic hearts and stars snack ceramic plates, 4 red cloth napkins, macrame 8.5” x 7”crossbody purse with 48” strap, Waterford God Bless America heart shaped ornament, pair American flag earrings, Gnome God Bless America 14 oz. ceramic mug.
VALUE:$150 Contains a $25 Netflix gift card, red plastic Coca Cola crate, 2 plastic popcorn buckets, 4 paper popcorn containers, 1 cozy fleece blanket, 2 bags cotton candy, 1 box Pop Secret microwave kettle corn, 1 box Act II extra buttery popcorn, 2 bottles Coca Cola, 4 bags Pirates Booty, Asstd. Candies: Hot Tamales, Haribo Gummy Bears, Tootsie Rolls, 2 large snickers bars, Dots, Smarties, Mike & Ike, Junior Mints, Twix, M&Ms, Sugar Babies, Swedish Fish, 4 fun pairs of socks in candy pattern designs.
VALUE: $175 Contains $25 Chewy Gift Certificate, Plush & Festive Santa's Sleigh Pet Bed for Small Dogs Up to 20 lbs, Comfy Santa Pillow, Lazy One "Ruff Night" Women's one size fits all night shirt, Small Holiday Dog Sweater, Penguin Dog Toy, Fox Holiday Dog Toy, T-shirt Rope Toy, Deep Cleaning Dog Shampoo, 2 Poo-Pourri naughty/nice doggie doo pick up bags, Large training pads, Reindeer noses cinnamon flavored treats, Bacon meaty treats, Milk Bone mini flavor snacks, Large pumpkin flavored dog biscuit, Large gingerbread flavored dog biscuit, Knotted bones made with real chicken.
$130 VALUE Contains Large Wicker Gift Basket, Games: Scrabble Flash, Battleship, Operation, Twister, Would You Rather…?, Beat the Parents, 50th Anniversary Edition Mr. Potato Head, Tangrams, Old Maid Cards, Smiley Face Mug filled with Fun Size candy bars, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, Socks with Tootsie Roll design, Whoppers, Swedish Fish.
$139.80 VALUE: (4) Passes for Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center located on 717 General Booth Blvd. , VA Beach. Tickets are Good Until Dec. 31, 2026
