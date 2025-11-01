Hosted by

Brandywine High School Football Boosters Inc

About this event

Breakfast with Santa- Vendor

1400 Foulk Rd

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

📢 Advertising 📢
$5

Your brand and products will be featured at least once on our Facebook event page, and we’ll also supply shareable content for your social media.

🎟️ Additional vendor slot - Table provided
$20

This is for an additional slot. A vendor slot must also be purchased. With this ticket you do not need to bring your own table. We will have a table already set up for you.

🎟️ Additional vendor slot - No Table provided
$15

This is for an additional slot. A vendor slot must also be purchased. With this ticket you must bring your own table.

Vendor slot - Table Provided
$45

With this ticket you do not need to bring your own table. We will have a table already set up for you.

Vendor slot - No table provided
$40

With this ticket you must bring your own table.

Add a donation for Brandywine High School Football Boosters Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!